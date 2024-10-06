2 Detroit Lions Players Get Bad News From the NFL

The Detroit Lions are riding high on a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, September 30, especially because it marked the team’s first win over Seattle since 2012. But, following that high, two Lions players are in a bit of trouble during this bye week, and they’re going to have to pay up to the NFL. Both wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike were handed fines from the NFL due to on-field actions during the Lions vs. Seattle game.

‘Gameday Accountability’ for Lions’ Jameson Williams and Levi Onwuzurike

Each week, the NFL hands out penalties to certain players for on-field actions taken during the previous week’s game. “To protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures,” the NFL explains, calling it “gameday accountability.” The prior week’s summary is released every Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern time during the full NFL season.

The NFL fined Williams for dunking the ball on the crossbar after catching a 70-yard touchdown pass, instead of handing the ball over the referee. Williams, of course, did this to pay tribute to Calvin Johnson, who used to do that regularly and was present at the game to get honored. Apparently, the NFL wasn’t cool with this tribute, and they fined him $14,069 for the action, citing unsportsmanlike conduct (use of a prop).

The NFL also fined Onwuzurkie for a different action. During the fourth quarter, Onwuzurike drove his body weight and gave a hit to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, which the NFL called roughing the passer. He was fined $13,849 for the hit, since it had to do with putting the defensive tackle’s body weight on Smith, which the NFL is trying to prevent to protect quarterbacks.

Jameson Williams Has ‘Done an Outstanding Job of Rehabbing’

Regardless of the NFL penalty, Williams is growing this season. He had two catches for 80 yards, counting that 70-yard touchdown, in the Lions’ 42-29 win over the Seahawks. Through the first four games of the season, Williams is also the only receiver in the league with three or more catches over 50 yards.

When asked about Williams’ growth this season following the Seahawks win, head coach Dan Campbell said it’s been a team effort.

“There’s a lot of people that are involved with that,” he said. “Everything starts with him first, by the way… He’s done an outstanding job of… man, rehabbing getting over the injury… he had to deal with what came with the gambling and time off, and then he got hurt in camp before that happened.”

Campbell added, “He’s just matured so much, he’s matured and he’s worked and he’s grinded. That’s a credit to him, he’s open and he’s coachable. We have so many resources here that help guys develop, certainly as players, but as men.”

After the bye week, the Detroit Lions will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 on October 13 at AT&T Stadium.