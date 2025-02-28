Lions Respond to News of Ben Johnson Disrespecting Detroit

The Detroit Lions have some challenges up ahead this season, since their coaching staff has gone through quite a transformation. Most notably, the team lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets, so the makeup of their highest tier of coaches will look very different than last year.

During the NFL Scouting Combine this week, Johnson appeared to throw some shade at the Lions, and some Lions players aren’t too happy about it. Can you blame them?

Ben Johnson Discusses His New Quarterback

Talking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, February 25, Johnson played up his new quarterback, Caleb Williams, and the player’s abilities. At the same time, he seemed, in a sense, to put down Detroit.

“Out of structure, the off-schedule, the creation…that’s what stands out the most because that’s really the way that this league is going right now,” Johnson said about Williams. “It seems like as much as you want to make it pure progression, one to two to three, there’s just too much variety.”

Here’s when things get a bit shady. Johnson added, “The pass rush is coming down and to have an athlete like Caleb extend the play and potentially find an explosive down the field. That’s what gets me going a little bit. I get excited thinking about that, because I haven’t been around that since I’ve been in the league.”

He hasn’t been around that since he’s been in the league, heh? Of course, Williams and Lions quarterback Jared Goff are different kinds of quarterbacks. Williams is more mobile, and Goff is more of a pocket passer. But, there’s no denying that Goff had a stellar season last season and broke plenty of NFL and franchise records.

Johnson vs. Detroit Lions

Johnson also threw some shade at the Lions’ defense, stating that was hard to watch them go up against certain quarterbacks who get outside of the pocket. For example, even though the Lions beat the Chicago Bears in both of their matchups last season, Williams had stellar games, throwing for 590 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also ran 10 times for 73 yards.

“I’ve been on the other side, and I’ve experienced it,” Johnson said. “It’s demoralizing when you’re on the other side and you’re watching that happen to your defense.”

So, that’s Johnson’s take on how it’s more difficult for a defense to handle a quarterback like Williams, as opposed to a pocket passer, such as Goff.

These comments didn’t bode well for some Lions players, and for good reason. Defenders Kerby Joseph and Amik Robertson had a few things to say about his comments. Joseph took to X to share a picture of Peter Griffin lurking, reacting to Johnson’s remarks. Robertson also responded on X, quoting the post and writing the caption, “Yah feel me…”

So, while Johnson has a shiny new quarterback that he seems all goggle-eyed over, his comments are likely giving the Lions more motivation to shut Chicago down next season and contain Williams. Let’s go.