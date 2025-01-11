NFL Announcement May Change Lions Playoff Run

It’s that time of the NFL season: Wild Card playoff time. The Detroit Lions don’t have to play this weekend, because they beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January, and in the process, scored the top seed in the NFC and NFC North, giving them a bye week. But, the Lions are still invested in this weekend’s game, because the result of the matchups will determine who Detroit will go up against in their first playoff game on either January 18 or 19.

Now, the NFL has made an announcement about one of this weekend’s games that could impact who the Lions play in their first playoff matchup.

NFL Changes Location of Wild Card Playoff Game

On Thursday, January 10, the NFL announced that the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Wild Card game scheduled for Monday, January 13, has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The change of venue comes in the interest of public safety, as Southern California deals with raging wildfires.

So, why does this matter to the Lions? Well, Detroit will go up against the lowest-seeding winner in the NFC Wild Card round, so that gives the team four options for opponents: the Los Angeles Rams (No. 4 seed), Minnesota Vikings (No. 5 seed), Washington Commanders (No. 6 seed) or the Green Bay Packers (No. 7 seed).

If the Lions end up taking on the winner of the Rams and Vikings game, that fact that the Rams will no longer have a home-field advantage could help the Vikings pull off a win. So, the Lions could end up playing the Vikings instead of the Rams, if losing that home-field advantage is enough to push the Vikings over the edge.

Game Change Was ‘Not Taken Lightly’

“In the interest of public safety, Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL announced today,” the statement reads. “The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA.”

Even though the game’s venue has moved, it will still start at 8 p.m. ET start time and air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+.

“The postseason contest initially was scheduled for SoFi Stadium, as the Rams won the NFC West division to earn home-field advantage for the first round,” editor Lindsey Young stated on the Vikings’ website. “The decision to relocate was not taken lightly and is being made considering the multiple wildfires that have left chaos and destruction in their wake.”

“Every time we suit up, we’re the Los Angeles Rams,” Rams and former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said in a press conference about the game. “We play for the people in this community, the people that support us, and this week will be another example of that.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody that’s been affected by these fires,” Rams head coach Sean McVay added.

So far, due to the wildfires, more than 5,000 structures have been burned, according to the L.A. Times, and more than 130,000 residents have been told to evacuate, according to the Associated Press.