Lions Praised for Making What Was Already Great Even Better

The Detroit Lions, just like every other team in the NFL, are prepping for the 2025 season, because even though September is months away, it’s the teams that put in the hard work during the offseason that have a real head start when the games kicks in again.

For the Detroit Lions, the draft was, well, mixed for the team. NFL analyst and expert Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN gave the team a measly C+ grade for their 2025 draft selections, which is not great, obviously. He, like many, was surprised that the team didn’t go with an edge rusher early in the draft. “I had the Lions taking an edge rusher in Round 1 in all four of those mock drafts I mentioned,” he explained. “Twice it was James Pearce Jr., then it was Oluwafemi Oladejo, and finally it was Donovan Ezeiruaku. Part of that is because of the value — there are really solid pass rushers to be had late in Round 1, where Detroit was poised to make its first pick.”

But, now that the draft is over, the Lions are looking ahead. When it comes to how they look going into the 2025 season, the team is getting some praise for their beefed up offensive line.

Detroit Lions Get Kudos for Making Offense Even Better

In a May 5 story for ESPN, NFL National names the most improved aspects of each NFL team following the draft.

“The 2025 NFL draft is complete, and prospects are beginning rookie minicamps with their new teams,” they state in the feature, before giving some attention to the most high-profile draft choices. “The Titans took quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick, the Packers selected wide receiver Matthew Golden at No. 23, and the Eagles beefed up their linebacker room with Jihaad Campbell.”

For the feature, they used a power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities to evaluate how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

For the Detroit Lions, Eric Woodyard gives the team props for improving what was already strong: the team’s offensive line.

“For the past three seasons, offensive line has been one of the strongest units on the roster,” he said of the Lions’ roster. “However, after losing veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to the Titans in free agency, Lions general manager Brad Holmes used draft picks to keep that unit rolling.”

Props for Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes

He added that Holmes “drafted versatile offensive linemen in Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier, who will be trained at different positions so they can beef up the O-line. Those rookies will also learn from veterans such as Graham Glasgow, who has thrived in the NFL due to his positional versatility.”

ESPN’s feature also serves as a power ranking, and they give the Lions a post-free agency ranking of No. 3.

So, now, we wait. At least there should be lots of offseason news as we wait for the start of the 2025 NFL season, which will begin with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4. The Philadelphia Eagles, who are the defending Super Bowl champions, will host the game, but their opponent hasn’t been announced yet.