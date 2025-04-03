Lions Predicted to Add ‘Dominant’ Talent to Defensive Line

The Detroit Lions have few obvious needs to address in the upcoming NFL draft, but could use their selection to inject some youth and versatility into an important position on the defense.
Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire predicted that the team would use its first-round pick on adding a dominant and versatile player to the line, one with the potential to grow into a long-term centerpiece of the defense.
Lions Grab Physical Defender at No. 28
Risdon projected the Lions will take Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with their No. 28 overall pick, suggesting the team won’t be able to resist his natural talent.
“He’s an ascending talent with dominant physical potential at a position where the Lions can use more long-term pieces,” Risdon wrote. “Harmon’s ability to generate instant pressure from anywhere between the tackles means he can thrive even when Alim McNeill returns from his knee injury. Harmon projects as a much higher-end version of Levi Onwuzurike’s role in Detroit.”
NFL.com expert Lance Zierlein called Harmon a “position-versatile building block” who can play anywhere along the line.
“Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack,” Zierlein wrote. “He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield. He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket.”
Harmon also checks an important box for the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell — toughness. Campbell has shown a knack for favoring physicality, especially in the trenches. Zierlein wrote that this is one of Harmon’s strengths.
“He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins,” Zierlein wrote.
Lions Could Also Address Pass Rush
Risdon believes the Lions will go heavy on defense in the early rounds of the NFL draft, predicting the team would stick to the defensive line in the second round by grabbing UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo.
The Lions struggled to generate a consistent pass rush after star Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending fractured leg in October, and the most productive player after his injury — Za’Darius Smith — has hit free agency after joining the Lions at the trade deadline.
Risdon noted that the Lions have already shown interest in Olajedo, but noted the Lions could also choose to trade up in the second round to go after a bigger target.
“Packaging this No. 60 overall pick and one of Detroit’s third-round picks from next year (they’ll get an extra comp pick for Aaron Glenn’s hiring in New York) to move up higher in the second round and land a player like Landon Jackson or Donovan Ezeiruaku certainly makes a lot of sense here, too,” Risdon wrote.
The team’s struggles on the edge were laid bare after Hutchinson’s injury, culminating with a loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Lions surrendered 45 points, failing to sack rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and struggling to contain Washington’s offense through the air.
