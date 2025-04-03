Hi, Subscriber

Lions Predicted to Add ‘Dominant’ Talent to Defensive Line

  • 10 Shares
  • Updated
Derrick Harmon
Getty
Derrick Harmon participates in a drill at the NFL combine.

The Detroit Lions have few obvious needs to address in the upcoming NFL draft, but could use their selection to inject some youth and versatility into an important position on the defense.

Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire predicted that the team would use its first-round pick on adding a dominant and versatile player to the line, one with the potential to grow into a long-term centerpiece of the defense.

Lions Grab Physical Defender at No. 28

Risdon projected the Lions will take Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with their No. 28 overall pick, suggesting the team won’t be able to resist his natural talent.

“He’s an ascending talent with dominant physical potential at a position where the Lions can use more long-term pieces,” Risdon wrote. “Harmon’s ability to generate instant pressure from anywhere between the tackles means he can thrive even when Alim McNeill returns from his knee injury. Harmon projects as a much higher-end version of Levi Onwuzurike’s role in Detroit.”

NFL.com expert Lance Zierlein called Harmon a “position-versatile building block” who can play anywhere along the line.

“Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack,” Zierlein wrote. “He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield. He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket.”

Harmon also checks an important box for the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell — toughness. Campbell has shown a knack for favoring physicality, especially in the trenches. Zierlein wrote that this is one of Harmon’s strengths.

“He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins,” Zierlein wrote.

Lions Could Also Address Pass Rush

Risdon believes the Lions will go heavy on defense in the early rounds of the NFL draft, predicting the team would stick to the defensive line in the second round by grabbing UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo.

The Lions struggled to generate a consistent pass rush after star Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending fractured leg in October, and the most productive player after his injury — Za’Darius Smith — has hit free agency after joining the Lions at the trade deadline.

Risdon noted that the Lions have already shown interest in Olajedo, but noted the Lions could also choose to trade up in the second round to go after a bigger target.

“Packaging this No. 60 overall pick and one of Detroit’s third-round picks from next year (they’ll get an extra comp pick for Aaron Glenn’s hiring in New York) to move up higher in the second round and land a player like Landon Jackson or Donovan Ezeiruaku certainly makes a lot of sense here, too,” Risdon wrote.

The team’s struggles on the edge were laid bare after Hutchinson’s injury, culminating with a loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Lions surrendered 45 points, failing to sack rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and struggling to contain Washington’s offense through the air.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Predicted to Add ‘Dominant’ Talent to Defensive Line

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x