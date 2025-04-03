Lions Predicted to Add ‘Dominant’ Talent to Defensive Line

The Detroit Lions have few obvious needs to address in the upcoming NFL draft, but could use their selection to inject some youth and versatility into an important position on the defense.

Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire predicted that the team would use its first-round pick on adding a dominant and versatile player to the line, one with the potential to grow into a long-term centerpiece of the defense.

Lions Grab Physical Defender at No. 28

Risdon projected the Lions will take Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with their No. 28 overall pick, suggesting the team won’t be able to resist his natural talent.

“He’s an ascending talent with dominant physical potential at a position where the Lions can use more long-term pieces,” Risdon wrote. “Harmon’s ability to generate instant pressure from anywhere between the tackles means he can thrive even when Alim McNeill returns from his knee injury. Harmon projects as a much higher-end version of Levi Onwuzurike’s role in Detroit.”

NFL.com expert Lance Zierlein called Harmon a “position-versatile building block” who can play anywhere along the line.