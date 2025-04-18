Lions Urged to Add ‘Cheap’ Veteran Edge Rusher

The Detroit Lions are expected to address their pass rush depth in next week’s NFL draft, filling one of the few remaining holes on defense.

The team could also add another piece in free agency, with Pro Football Network suggesting Emmanuel Ogbah could be a good and affordable option for a Lions team that will need to make some big financial commitments in the coming years.

Emmanuel Ogbah Could Give Aidan Hutchinson Some Help

The Lions struggled with their pass rush last season, especially after star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was lost to a season-ending injury. The Pro Football Network report suggested that Ogbah could provide the consistent counterpart that the Lions have been lacking in recent seasons.

“Totaling six sacks and 22 hurries last season, Emmanuel Ogbah adds more depth to the defensive line after the Detroit Lions lost Za’Darius Smith in free agency,” the report noted. “They will need to continue adding pieces in the draft as well, but Ogbah and Marcus Davenport can split reps opposite Aidan Hutchinson.”

The report added that Ogbah could come on a team-friendly contract, which could help the Lions address some of their future needs.

“The most important aspect of signing Ogbah is that he should be a really cheap option for Detroit, who is going to have to pay quite the bill when all of these young studs are up for new contracts in the next couple of years,” the report noted.

Many analysts expect the Lions to use their No. 28 overall pick on an edge rusher. SI.com’s Vito Chirco noted that Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku is a popular pick, with several mock drafts predicting he’ll end up in Detroit.

wrote that Ezeiruaku could fill an important need.

The Lions could have other options if they want to boost their pass rush through free agency. Former All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller remains a free agent after he was released by the Buffalo Bills, and some analysts have suggested Miller could be a good addition alongside Hutchinson on Detroit’s defensive line.

Lions Will Get Boost From Aidan Hutchinson’s Return

The biggest move for the Lions in their pass rush will be the return of Hutchinson, who was on pace for a career-best season when he went down in October. The former No. 2 overall pick had 7.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 45 total pressures in just five and a half games last season.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said at the league’s winter meetings that the edge rusher is progressing through his rehab nicely and on pace to return for the start of the season.