Lions Predicted to Add ‘Ideal’ Replacement for Starting Lineman

Lions Need More Help in the Trenches

Tim Twentyman, reporter for the team’s official website, identified the interior offensive line as one of the biggest areas of need heading into this week’s NFL draft. He noted that the loss of Zeitler was a significant blow, especially with veteran guard Graham Glasgow coming off “a bit of a down year by his standards.”

Twentyman noted that the Lions could find “terrific value” by taking an offensive lineman with their first-round pick, but also suggested the team could also promote a promising rookie from last season.

“Christian Mahogany made some spot starts as a rookie and looked good doing so. Is he ready for a bigger role?” Twentyman wrote. “Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this offseason Giovanni Manu could play some guard this offseason too. How will that work out?”

Twenyman added that Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been staying in contact with veterans on the free-agent market and could still sign one to go along with any additions from the NFL draft.