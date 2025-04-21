Lions Predicted to Add ‘Ideal’ Replacement for Starting Lineman

The Detroit Lions assembled one of the best offensive lines in the NFL over the last few seasons, but lost a key piece when Kevin Zeitler bolted in free agency.
The team could soon have the opportunity to find an “ideal” replacement, with one analyst suggesting the Lions will use their top overall draft pick on a tough guard who fits the team’s style.
Lions Address ‘Glaring’ Need With Tate Ratledge
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named ideal first-round picks for all 32 NFL teams, predicting the Lions will take Georgia guard Tate Ratledge. The Lions have a big hole to fill after Zeitler, a 2024 acquisition who started 16 games at guard, left in free agency.
“Detroit has a glaring need at guard, especially with its downhill physical playing style,” Moton wrote.
The reporter added that the Lions should be able to land Ratledge with their No. 28 overall pick, helping to replace Zeitler with a player who embodies head coach Dan Campbell’s philosophy.
“At the back end of the draft order, the Lions can take Tate Ratledge, who probably won’t be available when they get back on the clock for pick No. 60,” Moton wrote.
“Ratledge would bring the type of nastiness that Detroit needs to maintain its top-six ground attack. Though he imposes his will on the field with a physical nature, the Georgia product plays with discipline, rarely drawing penalties.”
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote that Ratledge has a reputation as a tough player, though he is just an average athlete who lacks length and reach.
“A three-year starting right guard with a relatively safe floor, Ratledge plays with a dirt-dog mentality,” Zierlein wrote. “His pad level is too high, but he mauls his way into early advantages in the run game.”
The NFL.com pre-draft analysis on Ratledge points to a player who could grow into an average NFL starter, but more importantly would be ready to make an immediate impact. That could be a big advantage for a Lions team looking to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025.
“Ratledge’s mentality and toughness should help him become a solid starter fairly quickly,” Zierlein wrote.
Lions Need More Help in the Trenches
Tim Twentyman, reporter for the team’s official website, identified the interior offensive line as one of the biggest areas of need heading into this week’s NFL draft. He noted that the loss of Zeitler was a significant blow, especially with veteran guard Graham Glasgow coming off “a bit of a down year by his standards.”
Twentyman noted that the Lions could find “terrific value” by taking an offensive lineman with their first-round pick, but also suggested the team could also promote a promising rookie from last season.
“Christian Mahogany made some spot starts as a rookie and looked good doing so. Is he ready for a bigger role?” Twentyman wrote. “Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this offseason Giovanni Manu could play some guard this offseason too. How will that work out?”
Twenyman added that Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been staying in contact with veterans on the free-agent market and could still sign one to go along with any additions from the NFL draft.
