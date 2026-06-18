Lions Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran Safety After Training Camp

The Detroit Lions have made gradual upgrades to their secondary, taking what was once a league-worst unit and turning it into a strength of the defense.

But the Lions are expected to have more fine-tuning this summer, which could include the releaseh of a veteran defensive back who slid into a key role over the past two seasons. SI.com reporter Josh Maakaron offered his prediction of the team’s final 53-man roster, suggesting there will be some difficult decisions in the secondary.

Maakaron predicted the Lions would keep five players on the roster at safety — Kerby Joseph, Chuck Clark, Christian Izien, Avonte Maddox, and Thomas Harper — with Brian Branch starting the season on injured reserve.

Maakaron did not find room for Loren Strickland, who appeared in seven games over the last two years and played an important role as a reserve and special teams regular.

“Chuck Clark and Christian Izien have performed well throughout the spring,” Maakaron wrote. “With Joseph and Branch working their way back from injury, the team will also rely on veterans like Avonte Maddox to assist the back end.”