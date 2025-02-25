Lions Predicted to Draft ‘Popular’ QB as Jared Goff Backup

The Detroit Lions are shaping their coaching staff and playing roster for the upcoming season, and that may include the quarterback room. While the team has their franchise quarterback in Jared Goff, his Q2 and Q3 are in question for next season, since backup Hendon Hooker is in the third year of his rookie contract and Jake Fromm is on a reserve/futures contract.

So, it wouldn’t be crazy to see the Lions recruiting a backup quarterback in the NFL Draft.

NFL Combine Quarterbacks for Detroit Lions to Consider

In a February 23 feature for Sports Illustrated, Christian Booher discusses four quarterbacks who the Lions should keep an eye on during the NFL Combine. He notes that due to the questions regarding the team’s Q2 and Q3, “there’s a chance the Lions could look into adding young depth at the position in the 2025 draft.”

The first quarterback Booher mentions is Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss, who Booher notes is “the most popular candidate to be the third quarterback drafted amongst pundits, with some suggesting that he could work his way into the first-round conversation with a strong showing in Indianapolis.”

He adds that with Dart, he’ll need some “fine-tuning to be successful,” but if the Lions were able to snag the No. 3 quarterback in the draft, that would be pretty impressive.

Dart also has a “solid arm” and is a mobile quarterback, Booher noted, both of which would be good fits for the Lions.

Other quarterbacks Booher mentions in the piece are Quinn Ewers of Texas, Jalen Milroe of Alabama and Tyler Shough of Louisville.

Lions Free Agency Ideas

Looking beyond the quarterback position, Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network commented in a February 19 piece that his top suggestion for the Detroit Lions in free agency is Khalil Mack of the chargers.

“Perhaps the most intriguing fit would be to add Khalil Mack to the pairing of Za’Darius Smith and Aidan Hutchinson,” Rolfe stated. “The Lions have the luxury to be able to do it to have an elite pass rush group at their disposal.”

He added, “Mack will not come cheap, but the Lions can massage that with void years and other elements. They also have over $40 million in cap space and few needs to address while in a win-now window. Mack would be a lot of fun on the Lions, and this would be a terrifying trio for opposing offensive lines.”

NFL analyst and expert Brad Berreman of SideLion Report agrees, stating, “The Lions need an edge rusher, and they can pair him with another top-tier edge rusher who is in his prime.” He adds that an additional “differentiating factor in the Lions’ favor is being a top Super Bowl contender, unlike more than a few other teams who are lined up to being the mix to sign Mack.”

He continues, “The Lions should be firmly in the mix for Mack, and they can make an offer along the lines others can and will. It’s a perfect-looking match for both sides, almost to the point you can start to talk yourself out of it.”