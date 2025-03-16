Lions Predicted to Add Defensive Lineman With ‘Rare’ Talent

The Detroit Lions head into the NFL draft with few major roster holes, the result of several years of careful construction from general manager Brad Holmes.

That gives the Lions the ability to look for the best player in the draft, which several analysts believe is a counterpart to edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions struggled at times to establish a consistent pass rush after Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg fracture last year, but could find a “rare” talent in next month’s draft.

Lions Grab Another Michigan Standout

The Lions found great success in sticking within the state to land Hutchinson, the former Michigan Wolverines standout who was taken No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurt-Schwartz believes the Lions will follow the same formula, this time taking Wolverines star Kenneth Grant. He noted that Grant could put pressure on opposing defenses and open up passing lanes for Hutchinson.

“Aidan Hutchinson’s return should rejuvenate a defensive line ravaged by injuries last season, but lingering concerns remain after defensive tackle Alim McNeill suffered a torn ACL in December,” Middlehurt-Schwartz wrote. “The 6-foot-4, 331-pound Grant is still learning to translate his rare movement abilities into consistent pass-rush production, but he can make teams pay if they don’t double-team him.”

Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports also predicted the Lions would take Grant, but added that there is some uncertainty around the defensive lineman after an injury kept him from working out for NFL teams this winter.

“It was a major bummer that a hamstring strain kept Kenneth Grant from working out at the NFL combine, but he’s still a massive, super athletic interior defensive lineman with a ton of room to grow,” Stackpole wrote.

Other Options for Detroit

The Lions won their second straight NFC North title in 2024, reaching a 15-2 record before a disappointing exit in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The success came largely through the team’s efforts to build the roster from top to bottom, with Holmes drafting well and infusing talent through free agency.

That could allow the Lions to look other directions in the NFL draft, including the offensive line. The 33rd Team reporter Kyle Crabbs suggested the Lions could target Alabama guard Tyler Booker, a tough interior lineman who fits Detroit’s attitude on the line.