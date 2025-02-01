Lions Predicted to Add ‘Elite’ Edge Rusher in 2025

Hi, Subscriber

The Detroit Lions fell unexpectedly to the Washington Commanders in the playoffs, and now, there's more bad news for the franchise.

The Detroit Lions found a star in edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, but struggled to establish a consistent pass rush after he went down with a season-ending leg injury in October.

The Lions could address the lack of depth and add a strong counter to Hutchinson this offseason, one insider predicts.

Bryce Lazenby of The Sporting News predicted that the Lions would use their No. 28 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on a small-school edge rusher with “elite” traits. The Lions have already tried finding a consistent counterpart to Hutchinson through the draft and free agency but fell flat in their efforts, and now could try again with a big investment.

Lions Address ‘Disappointing’ Pass Rush

Lazenby noted that the Lions had a disappointing pass rush in 2024, with no other player able to top Hutchinson’s 7.5 total sacks even though he missed the second half of the season. He predicted the Lions could find an upgrade in the first round of the NFL Draft.

“Even if Za’Darius Smith returns, the Lions need more depth and a long-term solution opposite Hutchinson,” Lazenby wrote. “Adding another talented edge rusher should be at the top of the team’s priority list. Mike Green from Marshall could be exactly what the Lions need.”

Green had a big season at Marshall in 2024, racking up 17 sacks with what Lazenby called “an elite motor and impressive speed off the edge.”

“There are concerns about the level of competition Green faced, but ending up in Detroit opposite Hutchinson could be a perfect landing spot,” he wrote. “This is the type of high-upside prospect this unit needs.”

Others see Green as a good fit for the Lions. Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports also predicted he would be the team’s first-round pick, noting that he could add some “juice” to the defensive line.

“Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush,” McDonald wrote. “Green is a quality defender off the edge and has the makings of one of those small-school players who ends up in a great spot. Detroit needs juice along the defensive line and Green joining a healthy line would give the Lions a hellacious front.”

Lions Face Big Changes on Defense

The Lions will see more changes to make on defense after defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn left to become the new head coach of the New York Jets. The Lions promoted Kelvin Sheppard, who served the last five seasons as the linebackers coach with the Lions.

Expectations remain high in Detroit despite an early playoff exit. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the team’s divisional-round loss to the Washington Commanders that he expects the team to remain in Super Bowl contention, saying they will return stronger in 2025.

“I know the guys, [the loss] eats away at [them],” Campbell said, via ESPN. “I know the right guys — they’re our guys for a reason and that’s what will always give me hope and let me know we’re only going to be better.

“We’re going to come back stronger, we’re going to learn from this, and it’s just more fuel on the fire, is what it is.”

