Lions Predicted to Lose 2 Key Players to Division Rival

The Detroit Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to a head coaching job at a divisional rival this offseason, and a pair of key players could soon be following him.

Johnson took over as coach of the Chicago Bears after the conclusion of the season, a big loss to the Lions as the team had built one of the league’s top offenses over the last two seasons under Johnson. Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press suggests Johnson could have his eye on a pair of Lions headed to free agency this week.

Bears Could Snag Lions Linemen

Ramsey suggested Johnson’s Bears could look to boost both sides of the line, starting with defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. The Bears ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing defense last season and would need a counterpart to defensive end Montez Sweat, Ramsey wrote.

“Onwuzurike stayed fully healthy for the Lions and moved between defensive tackle and defensive end,” Ramsey wrote. “He is one of the top interior defensive linemen available on the open market, and is projected to receive $8 million per year on a new deal, according to Over The Cap.”

Ramsey also predicted the Bears could make a run at versatile lineman Dan Skipper, who was often used as an extra lineman on running plays and even as a target in the red zone.

“Skipper, the Lions’ sixth offensive lineman in jumbo sets and backup tackle behind Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, could be another option. The Bears need depth on the offensive line even after making a few trades to upgrade the front,” Ramsey wrote. “Skipper has been a locker room and fan favorite in Detroit, ‘the most popular scrub’ in football and a part of trick plays under Johnson the past few seasons, even catching a touchdown against Buffalo.”

Lions Could Also Target Line

The Lions have taken a careful approach to roster building that, combined with strong drafting, has left few roster holes headed into free agency this year. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted that the biggest need for the Lions is on the defensive line, with Onwuzurike expected to be the biggest departure.

The Lions lost defensive linemen Alim McNeill and Mekhi Wingo to season-ending injuries that will likely impact their preparations and could keep McNeill off the field to start the season, Birkett added.

He noted that the Lions could take aim at some of the veteran linemen available in free agency, including Calais Campbell of the Miami Dolphins and Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Tennessee Titans. The Lions could also use a high draft pick to address the position, Birkett added.

“The Lions won’t sit tight, obviously,” Birkett wrote. “They need to add at least one starting-caliber interior defender in free agency or the draft. It’s a deep draft at the position and there are some capable interior rushers available in free agency. Onwuzurike still could return, and at a minimum the Lions need to restock their depth with low-budget veterans like [restricted free agent Pat O’Connor].”