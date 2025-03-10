Hi, Subscriber

Lions Predicted to Lose 2 Key Players to Division Rival

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Levi Onwuzurike
Getty
A Detroit Lions DT makes sense for the New England Patriots in free agency thanks to new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams.

The Detroit Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to a head coaching job at a divisional rival this offseason, and a pair of key players could soon be following him.

Johnson took over as coach of the Chicago Bears after the conclusion of the season, a big loss to the Lions as the team had built one of the league’s top offenses over the last two seasons under Johnson. Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press suggests Johnson could have his eye on a pair of Lions headed to free agency this week.

Bears Could Snag Lions Linemen

Ramsey suggested Johnson’s Bears could look to boost both sides of the line, starting with defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. The Bears ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing defense last season and would need a counterpart to defensive end Montez Sweat, Ramsey wrote.

“Onwuzurike stayed fully healthy for the Lions and moved between defensive tackle and defensive end,” Ramsey wrote. “He is one of the top interior defensive linemen available on the open market, and is projected to receive $8 million per year on a new deal, according to Over The Cap.”

Ramsey also predicted the Bears could make a run at versatile lineman Dan Skipper, who was often used as an extra lineman on running plays and even as a target in the red zone.

“Skipper, the Lions’ sixth offensive lineman in jumbo sets and backup tackle behind Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, could be another option. The Bears need depth on the offensive line even after making a few trades to upgrade the front,” Ramsey wrote. “Skipper has been a locker room and fan favorite in Detroit, ‘the most popular scrub’ in football and a part of trick plays under Johnson the past few seasons, even catching a touchdown against Buffalo.”

Lions Could Also Target Line

The Lions have taken a careful approach to roster building that, combined with strong drafting, has left few roster holes headed into free agency this year. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted that the biggest need for the Lions is on the defensive line, with Onwuzurike expected to be the biggest departure.

The Lions lost defensive linemen Alim McNeill and Mekhi Wingo to season-ending injuries that will likely impact their preparations and could keep McNeill off the field to start the season, Birkett added.

He noted that the Lions could take aim at some of the veteran linemen available in free agency, including Calais Campbell of the Miami Dolphins and Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Tennessee Titans. The Lions could also use a high draft pick to address the position, Birkett added.

“The Lions won’t sit tight, obviously,” Birkett wrote. “They need to add at least one starting-caliber interior defender in free agency or the draft. It’s a deep draft at the position and there are some capable interior rushers available in free agency. Onwuzurike still could return, and at a minimum the Lions need to restock their depth with low-budget veterans like [restricted free agent Pat O’Connor].”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Predicted to Lose 2 Key Players to Division Rival

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x