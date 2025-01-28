Hi, Subscriber

Lions Predicted to Lose Key Personnel to Aaron Glenn and the Jets

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets
Getty
Aaron Glenn is the new head coach of the New York Jets, and he's likely to take some key people from the Detroit Lions with him.

Several Detroit Lions staffers have already found positions elsewhere, notably former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Glenn is the new head coach of the New York Jets, while Johnson is heading up the Chicago Bears. At least Glenn went outside the NFC North, right?

Now, Glenn is being predicted to scoop up some key members of the Lions’ staff and take them with him to New York.

Aaron Glenn is Taking Some Lions With Him

Per NFL reporter and expert Josina Anderson, Lions “pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand’s name is already involved in substantive discussions” for the Jets offense coordinator position. “Steve Wilks’ name has also come up in discussions for the Jets defensive coordinator vacancy, per league source,” she added in the January 28 post.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC added fuel to the fire, stating that “many league sources” have “expressed confidence” that Engstrand “will land the job.”

Other reported candidates for the Jets’ offensive coordinator position, according to the New York Times, include Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Nick Caley and Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Engstrand joined the Lions in 2020, coming up from offensive assistant to eventually passing game coordinator, a position he’s held for two seasons.

Initially, on January 21, a report surfaced from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz that “Glenn is currently constructing his potential staff, which would ideally include Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell — if he doesn’t get the OC job in Detroit — who could be in play as the OC for Glenn.”

Glenn is all the talk in the Big Apple. As their new head coach, he’s already held his first press conference, and he had some kind words for Lions coach Dan Campbell.

“Dan Campbell. Outstanding man,” Glenn said. “Going to Detroit with Dan, we were at the very bottom, you know what we did? We took it to the top.”

Aaron Glenn on the Jets: ‘This is Where I Started’

Also in that initial press conference, Glenn talked about how special it was for him to be back with the New York Jets.

“This is where I started, and you can’t write a better story than that,” Glenn said during the event. “This was my start for a number of situations. As a player, as a scout and now as a head coach. And you can’t write that story no better than that. Hopefully this will be my last stop. That’s the way I’m looking at it.”

He also said that he would change the culture of the team, which sounds like what Campbell did with the Detroit Lions. He discussed that changing the culture means more than just talk. It means action, and Glenn is ready for it.

“Rah rah speeches don’t change cultures,” Glenn said. “People do. I experienced that with Bill Parcells. You bring the right people in with the right mentality and everybody has a shared vision, you’re going to win games.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Predicted to Lose Key Personnel to Aaron Glenn and the Jets

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x