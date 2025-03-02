Lions Predicted to Make NFL Draft Trade for ‘Poor Man’s Aidan Hutchinson’

The Detroit Lions have a need for depth in their pass rushing group, and one analyst believes they could find it through a draft-day trade.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested top NFL draft targets for all 32 teams, predicting that the Lions will trade down to acquire more picks and land a player he described as a “poor man’s version of Aidan Hutchinson.” The Lions struggled to establish a consistent pass rush after Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg fracture in October, and Ballentine believes the team could find more help early in the second round of the upcoming draft.

Lions Land More Picks, Take National Champion Edge Rusher

In a mock draft, Ballentine predicted that the Lions would trade back out of the first round, sending their No. 28 overall pick along with the No. 246 pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for the No. 38 and No. 69 picks.

Ballentine wrote that the early second-round pick would put the Lions in perfect range for Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer.

“By trading down, I kept the Lions in a position to still add some type of help off the edge,” Ballentine wrote. “That’s exactly what Jack Sawyer would do for them. He looks like a poor man’s version of Aidan Hutchinson but Sawyer is the type of player the Lions look for each draft. He’s tough, plays physical and has a high motor.”

Ballentine added that Sawyer does have some deficiencies, lacking “ideal quickness and bend for the position,” but noted that he is “relentless” when taking on blocks.

“Pairing Sawyer up with Hutch, [Josh] Paschal and possibly Za’Darius Smith gives the Lions plenty of options to generate some type of pass rush,” Ballentine wrote.

Lions Get More Help on Defense

Ballentine suggested the Lions could use their newly acquired No. 69 overall pick to get more help on the defensive line, taking Texas A&M lineman Shemar Turner.

“After the Combine and Pro Days, I think Turner will solidify himself as a top-75 pick. He’s got the desired size (6’4″ and 300 pounds) and versatility to contribute right away,” Ballentine wrote. “He plays well laterally and has an explosive first step. If the Lions are looking for a Levi Onwuzurike replacement, Turner could be that guy for them.”

The Lions have already seen other changes to their defensive line this offseason, with the team hiring Kacy Rodgers as their new defensive line coach. Rodgers had success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the team ranking in the top third of the league in sacks while he was their defensive line coach.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared praise for Rodgers at the NFL combine this week, saying it’s a great addition to their coaching staff.