Hi, Subscriber

Lions Predicted to Make NFL Draft Trade for ‘Poor Man’s Aidan Hutchinson’

  • 199 Views
  • 11 Shares
  • Updated
Jack Sawyer
Getty
Jack Sawyer works out at the NFL combine.

The Detroit Lions have a need for depth in their pass rushing group, and one analyst believes they could find it through a draft-day trade.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested top NFL draft targets for all 32 teams, predicting that the Lions will trade down to acquire more picks and land a player he described as a “poor man’s version of Aidan Hutchinson.” The Lions struggled to establish a consistent pass rush after Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg fracture in October, and Ballentine believes the team could find more help early in the second round of the upcoming draft.

Lions Land More Picks, Take National Champion Edge Rusher

In a mock draft, Ballentine predicted that the Lions would trade back out of the first round, sending their No. 28 overall pick along with the No. 246 pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for the No. 38 and No. 69 picks.

Ballentine wrote that the early second-round pick would put the Lions in perfect range for Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer.

“By trading down, I kept the Lions in a position to still add some type of help off the edge,” Ballentine wrote. “That’s exactly what Jack Sawyer would do for them. He looks like a poor man’s version of Aidan Hutchinson but Sawyer is the type of player the Lions look for each draft. He’s tough, plays physical and has a high motor.”

Ballentine added that Sawyer does have some deficiencies, lacking “ideal quickness and bend for the position,” but noted that he is “relentless” when taking on blocks.

“Pairing Sawyer up with Hutch, [Josh] Paschal and possibly Za’Darius Smith gives the Lions plenty of options to generate some type of pass rush,” Ballentine wrote.

Lions Get More Help on Defense

Ballentine suggested the Lions could use their newly acquired No. 69 overall pick to get more help on the defensive line, taking Texas A&M lineman Shemar Turner.

“After the Combine and Pro Days, I think Turner will solidify himself as a top-75 pick. He’s got the desired size (6’4″ and 300 pounds) and versatility to contribute right away,” Ballentine wrote. “He plays well laterally and has an explosive first step. If the Lions are looking for a Levi Onwuzurike replacement, Turner could be that guy for them.”

The Lions have already seen other changes to their defensive line this offseason, with the team hiring Kacy Rodgers as their new defensive line coach. Rodgers had success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the team ranking in the top third of the league in sacks while he was their defensive line coach.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared praise for Rodgers at the NFL combine this week, saying it’s a great addition to their coaching staff.

“I’ve seen him coach. I know what he’s like. I know what the D-line is like with him coaching them. I’ve always thought really highly of him,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “When I knew there was a chance to get him and he was going to be available, it just made sense. I think he’s going to be great for our D-line.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Predicted to Make NFL Draft Trade for ‘Poor Man’s Aidan Hutchinson’

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x