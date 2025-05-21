Lions Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran DT Months After Re-Signing Him

The Detroit Lions added some new talent to their defensive line in the NFL draft, including one addition that could create roster trouble for a veteran lineman.

The Lions re-signed defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike to a one-year, $5.5 million contract in March, but Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network predicted he could have trouble making the final roster at the end of the summer. The Lions will need to make some difficult decisions on the defensive side of the ball, with Onwuzurike potentially landing on the wrong side of the roster bubble.

Rookie Could Steal Levi Onwuzurike’s Roster Spot

Xie noted that the Lions have been amassing talent on the defensive line, including first-round pick Tyleik Williams and some recently added veterans.

“Although edge rusher might loom as a bigger need, the Detroit Lions now have plenty of beef on the interior of the defensive line,” Xie wrote. “First-round DT Tyleik Williams profiles as a plug-and-play option from Day 1. D.J. Reader and Roy Lopez are reliable veteran run-stuffers as well, while big edge rushers like Brodric Martin and Josh Paschal can kick inside on passing downs.”

Xie suggested that the roster crunch could make it difficult for Onwuzurike to carve out a spot on the depth chart, noting that he has been something of a disappointment after the Lions invested a second-round pick in him.

While Xie suggested that Onwuzurike could also become a trade candidate, he added that the Lions may ultimately decide to keep him around for much-needed depth — especially after the team was beset by injuries on defense in 2024.

“The only question is the recovery timeline from Alim McNeill, as the Lions may not want to leave themselves short-handed on the interior if McNeill is expected to miss most of 2025,” he wrote. “However, if Onwuzurike fails to impress in the preseason, the Lions might be better served getting a Day 3 pick in return instead of cutting him.”

The 27-year-old Onwuzurike has endured a difficult tenure, missing the 2022 season due to injury and appearing in just 42 total games since he was drafted in 2021. He did have his best season last year, starting 10 games and making 28 total tackles with 1.5 sacks.

Lions Have Big Plans for Rookie Defensive Lineman

Onwuzurike’s biggest challenge could be from Williams, the first-round pick who has already generated some big buzz within the team. Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew said he believes Williams has plenty of room to grow and predicted he would take on a big role on the team in the near future.

“This kid’s got a lot of upside,” Agnew said, via The Athletic. “I don’t think he’s reached his full potential yet. He’s got a chance to be a really, really good player for us. We were excited he was there for us to pick him. Great player. He’s got a chance to be a really, really good run player. I think he’s underrated as a pass rusher. …This kid has a chance to be a force in the middle. As a defense, if you’re not good in the middle, you’re not very good. This guy will help us, man.”