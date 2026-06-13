Lions Predicted to Part Ways With Rookie QB Despite ‘Impressive’ Offseason

The Detroit Lions failed in their last attempt to draft and develop a rookie quarterback, giving up on the Hendon Hooker project prior to last season.

The team may have a slow start to their next project, with an analyst suggesting that rookie Luke Altmyer will fail to make this year’s roster despite some impressive performances throughout the offseason.

In his prediction of the final 53-man roster, SI.com’s Christian Booher believes the Lions won’t leave room for Altmyer on the depth chart.

“Altmyer has impressed early in offseason workouts, but it remains an uphill climb for him to make the final roster,” Booher wrote. “With how much talent is on this team, it’s hard to envision the team keeping the UDFA passer at the expense of another position. He could be slated for a year of learning on the practice squad.”

The Lions brought back veteran Teddy Bridgewater to back up starter Jared Goff, but signaled with Altmyer that they wanted to develop a long-term backup.