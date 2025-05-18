Lions Predicted to Cut Ties With Veteran WR in Surprise Move

The Detroit Lions have built one of the league’s most explosive passing attacks behind the solid contributions of slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and explosive play-making ability of Jameson Williams.

But little-heralded veteran Kalif Raymond has also played an important role, even if he doesn’t attract the same attention as his teammates. One insider predicts his tenure could come to an abrupt end this summer, naming Raymond as a potential cut candidate if the team needs to find ways to save cap space.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified the best players on all 32 teams in danger of being released this summer, naming Raymond as the candidate from the Lions. Knox acknowledged that Raymond “might not get a lot of attention from non-Lions fans,” but noted that he has been a steady contributor who topped 480 yards in three straight seasons before taking on a lighter role in 2024.

With younger players emerging on the depth chart, Raymond’s time in Detroit could ultimately come to an end before final cuts, Knox suggested.

“Tim Patrick emerged as Detroit’s third wideout behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams last season, and the Lions re-signed Patrick before drafting Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett,” Knox wrote. “Raymond’s punt-return ability might be enough to save his roster spot in 2025, but if another returner emerges, Detroit could save $3.6 million in cap space by cutting the 30-year-old.”

Rookie Mounts Big Challenge for Roster Spot

The Lions could have some big plans for TeSlaa, the rookie wide receiver they traded up to land with the No. 70 overall pick in the NFL draft. Lions general manager Brad Holmes shared big praise for TeSlaa, saying he sees the rookie as a potential contributor in two phases of the game.

“You see a guy that’s big, long, smooth strider, can accelerate, can run,” Holmes said, via the team’s official website. “He’s a hands catcher. He plays special teams and can block. He can do a lot of things.”

Assistant general manager Ray Agnew added that TeSlaa’s ability to contribute beyond the passing game stood out, especially his run blocking.

“What stood out in his Senior Bowl is, like, when you go into team period and he’s blocking, he was just wearing those DBs out, I mean just wearing them out,” Agnew said,via ESPN. “And then the guy catches the ball. Everything is with his hands, he barely ever uses his body. Tough kid, good run after the catch. We’re excited about him. I think he’s got a ways to go. I think the upside this kid has, he’s got a chance to be a really good player for us.”

TeSlaa is a Michigan native who grew up as a Lions fan, saying it’s a dream come true to suit up for Detroit.

“It’s much better to be wearing my own number with my name on the back and just go out here and make plays and just learn the offense and just be a part of this,” TeSlaa said during rookie minicamp, via ESPN. “It’s awesome.”