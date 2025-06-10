Lions Predicted to Part Ways With 7-Year Veteran Quarterback

The Detroit Lions had high hopes for quarterback Hendon Hooker when they used a third-round pick on him in 2023, with some insiders suggesting he could become the successor to Jared Goff.

A lot has changed since then, with Goff turning into a Top 10 quarterback after struggling to reach his potential with the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions gave Goff a four-year, $212 million extension last year and Hooker has been relegated to the No. 2 spot.

The Lions even brought in some veteran competition this offseason for the backup spot, signing Kyle Allen to vie for the No. 2 spot. One insider believes that Hooker will ultimately come out on top, with the team parting ways with Allen before the end of the summer.

Lions Expected to Stick With Hendon Hooker

SI.com writer Christian Booher took an early crack at the team’s final 53-man roster, predicting that Hooker would seize his opportunities to prove his worth as Goff’s top backup.

With more chances to show off his athleticism and accuracy, Booher suggested that Hooker would earn a roster spot and Allen will be released.

Allen has Hooker beat out on experience. He has appeared in 31 career games with 19 starts, including 12 in his second season with the Carolina Panthers. Allen has completed 62.7% of his passes for 4,753 yards with 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Lions Putting Pressure on Hendon Hooker

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said in April that the team has liked what they’ve seen from Hooker, but noted that he’s not gotten many opportunities. He spent most of his rookie season rehabbing a torn ACL, then lost the backup job last season when veteran Teddy Bridgewater came out of retirement to return to the team.

“I mean, look, we like Hendon,” Holmes said, via USA Today’s Lions Wire. “He had the injury that first year, then last year that was the first year that he kind of was able to do a full year of training camp and during the season. And then we brought Teddy Bridgewater in just because we were gearing up for the playoffs and postseason and he just wasn’t ready yet, you know? And he understood that.”

The Lions put pressure on Hooker but signing Allen to a one-year, $1.3 million contract, and Holmes said it will be up to Hooker to beat out the veteran for the backup job.

“Still got high hopes for [Hooker], but nobody’s gonna be given a job either,” Holmes stated. “So if Hendon wants to be the number two quarterback, then win the No. 2 quarterback job.”