Lions Predicted to Add Former 2nd-Round Pick to Boost Secondary

The Detroit Lions have made some big upgrades to their secondary, investing both of their top 2024 draft picks and adding some steady veterans in free agency.

There could be one more missing piece, with an analyst suggesting the Lions sign veteran Asante Samuel Jr. to provide some depth or even contend for a starting job. Christian Booher of SI.com suggested that Samuel could be a productive addition to the Lions.

Lions Could Add ‘Starter Level Talent’

Booher noted that Samuel, a former second-round pick, did not record an interception in the 2024 season but had two each in the first three seasons of his career. He also had a knack for the big moments, recording three interceptions in a playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

The Lions already have a deep cornerback room, but could make room for Samuel, Booher wrote. He suggested the Lions could bring in Samuel on a one-year contract, putting him in either the slot or boundary as needed.

D.J. Reed Could Play Big Role

The Lions could already have the veteran cornerback they need to round out the group. Reporter Cole Bambini wrote for the team’s official website that Reed was one of the team’s biggest offseason pickups, earning a substantial commitment in the form of a three-year contract.

“Reed is an aggressive corner with strong coverage skills and a high-level tackling ability, and I’m hoping he can generate more interceptions for the Lions at the position — Detroit recorded just two interceptions at cornerback in 2024,” Babmini wrote.

Bambini predicted that Reed would earn the starting job alongside Arnold, complemented by safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.

“I think the Lions could have the best secondary in the league,” Banbimi wrote.

The Lions could also have an opening in the secondary. Fox Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano suggested the team could part ways with Amik Robertson one year after he joined in free agency.

“After all the injuries they suffered on defense last season, the Lions might not be interested in trading away anyone from that unit,” Vacchiano wrote. “But Robertson is one of many defensive players heading into the last year of his contract, and it’s clear the Lions don’t see him as more than a nickel back.”