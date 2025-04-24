Lions Predicted to Make Surprise Defensive Move at NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have made a series of upgrades in their secondary over the past few years, shaping a unit that was once among the worst in the league to an aggressive and accomplished group.

There could still be more work to do, with one NFL analyst predicting the Lions will make a surprise move to bolster their secondary in the NFL draft. ESPN’s Peter Schrager predicted the Lions could get a steal with the No. 28 overall pick, landing Michigan cornerback Will Johnson after he falls down the draft board.

Lions Benefit From Will Johnson’s Drop

Though Johnson was once seen as a high first-rounder, Schrager suggested that injury concerns could cause him to drop down to the Lions at the end of the round.

“Johnson’s stock has slipped a bit. He had a foot injury last season and was inconsistent for the Wolverines. He also sat out Michigan’s pro day because of a hamstring injury,” Schrager wrote.

He’s a top-level talent, though, and he’d be the perfect corner to complement Terrion Arnold.”

USA Today’s Billy Riccette added that Johnson has been an “interesting and polarizing prospect” due to his limited production in 2024 while he was rehabbing a foot injury. Johnson had excellent tape from 2023 that could boost his draft prospects, Riccette wrote.

Lions Could Have Other Options at Cornerback

There could be other options available if the Lions choose to use their first-round pick to bolster their secondary. Reporter Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website noted that the Lions used first- and second-round draft picks on cornerbacks last year while adding more talent through free agency, so the team feels pretty good about the existing unit.

This year’s draft has some high-end cornerback talent but is not especially deep, Twentyman added, which could prompt the Lions to act early if they want to add more talent to the position.

Twentyman suggested that Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston could be a good fit for Detroit.

“Hairston concluded his collegiate career with 20 career starts, totaling 10 pass breakups, six interceptions and three forced fumbles,” Twentyman wrote. “He tied the school record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns. He’s got great speed and can play in a range of different coverage schemes, but can he hold up against the run with his frame? That’s the only real question mark surrounding his game.”