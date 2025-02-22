Hi, Subscriber

Lions Predicted to Add ‘Highly Productive’ Edge Rusher After 16.5-Sack Season

Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson celebrates a big play for the Lions in 2022.

The Detroit Lions have some important needs to address after their disappointing playoff exit last season, with the lack of depth at pass rush one of the biggest.

The Lions struggled when star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending fractured leg in October, with no other player able to approach the 7.5 sacks that Hutchinson had up until that point. Though the Lions tried to find a consistent pass rusher to line up opposite Hutchinson through free agency and the NFL draft, the team has yet to find a standout among the bunch.

That could change in a few weeks, with one insider predicting the Lions will use their top draft pick on one of the most promising players in the year’s crop.

Lions Finally Find Help

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy predicted that the Lions would use their No. 28 overall pick on Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who is coming off a monster final college season.

“[Ezeiruaku] was highly productive in his final year at Boston College with 16.5 sacks,” Pouncy wrote. “He has long arms and should be able to hold his own in the run game. Most importantly, he can win a one-on-one quickly. The Lions should be looking to collect pass rushers, especially after their depth was tested last season. Here’s a young one who can help.”

Pouncy noted that the lack of depth was glaringly obvious last season, with Josh Paschal only serving as a rotational piece last season, Marcus Davenport only playing two games and the soon-to-be free agent Za’Darius Smith “closer to the end of his career than the beginning.”

This is where Ezeiruaku can step in,” Pouncy wrote, suggesting the rookie could have an impact for the Lions in 2025.

A pre-draft analysis from NFL.com insider Lance Zierlein predicted that Ezeiruaku has the potential to grow into a good NFL starter within the next few years, noting that he already has some advanced physical traits.

“He’s quick off the snap, using bend and agility to win at the top of the rush or make stops in the backfield,” Zierlein wrote. “His hands exploit small advantages to turn them into big ones and he has a variety of ways to challenge protection, though he’s still learning to craft his plans. Ezeiruaku’s play demeanor, skill and athletic talent are the underpinnings of a productive starter with three-down value.”

Lions Expected to Make Another Big Move on Defense

The Lions have some other areas of need on defense, including the secondary where starting cornerback Carlton Davis III is set to become a free agent. Davis may have already dropped a hint about his intentions, sharing some big praise for head coach Dan Campbell during an appearance on the “Slightly Decent” podcast.

“He a real one,” Davis said. “He’s my favorite head coach — I ain’t gonna lie — that I done played for. That’s why I was out there trying to break my jaw for him.”

The Lions are trying to move past their disappointing exit in the divisional round where their defense gave up 45 points in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

