Lions Predicted to Add ‘Highly Productive’ Edge Rusher After 16.5-Sack Season

The Detroit Lions have some important needs to address after their disappointing playoff exit last season, with the lack of depth at pass rush one of the biggest.

The Lions struggled when star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending fractured leg in October, with no other player able to approach the 7.5 sacks that Hutchinson had up until that point. Though the Lions tried to find a consistent pass rusher to line up opposite Hutchinson through free agency and the NFL draft, the team has yet to find a standout among the bunch.

That could change in a few weeks, with one insider predicting the Lions will use their top draft pick on one of the most promising players in the year’s crop.

Lions Finally Find Help

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy predicted that the Lions would use their No. 28 overall pick on Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who is coming off a monster final college season.

“[Ezeiruaku] was highly productive in his final year at Boston College with 16.5 sacks,” Pouncy wrote. “He has long arms and should be able to hold his own in the run game. Most importantly, he can win a one-on-one quickly. The Lions should be looking to collect pass rushers, especially after their depth was tested last season. Here’s a young one who can help.”

Pouncy noted that the lack of depth was glaringly obvious last season, with Josh Paschal only serving as a rotational piece last season, Marcus Davenport only playing two games and the soon-to-be free agent Za’Darius Smith “closer to the end of his career than the beginning.”

This is where Ezeiruaku can step in,” Pouncy wrote, suggesting the rookie could have an impact for the Lions in 2025.

A pre-draft analysis from NFL.com insider Lance Zierlein predicted that Ezeiruaku has the potential to grow into a good NFL starter within the next few years, noting that he already has some advanced physical traits.