Lions Predicted to Flip Unhappy Sam LaPorta for Chiefs DB, First-Round Pick

The Detroit Lions are facing a difficult situation with tight end Sam LaPorta, who revealed his unhappiness with the team over a lack of progress on a contract.

One analyst believes it could be time for a trade.

LaPorta spoke out this week, offering some sharp comments toward the team for what he saw as disrespect. Though the tight end has been an important part of the offense since joining the team as a second-round pick in 2023, reporter Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports suggested his time could be coming to an end soon.

Lions Could Flip Sam LaPorta for Starting Cornerback, Draft Pick

Payton threw his future in Detroit in doubt, saying in an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast that he put his body and health on the line with no progress toward a long-term commitment from Detroit.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play, it sucks,” admitted LaPorta. “It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt.”

The comments sparked questions about his future and whether the Lions might try to deal LaPorta now, while his value is at its highest. Payton came up with three potential trades for the Lions, including one deal that would have them land a potential starting cornerback and a high draft pick.

“This one is a big swing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit would get cornerback Kristian Fulton and a 2027 first-round pick,” Payton wrote.

Though Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in the midst of a throwback season, Payton suggested that LaPorta could put their Super Bowl hopes over the top.

“A lot of people might think the Lions should just send LaPorta to a team with a great cornerback to spare,” he added. “Those teams probably aren’t looking to deal. The team that trades for LaPorta is a team that believes it can win a Super Bowl right now. That’s why the Chiefs, Broncos, and Bengals are on this list. The pitch is simple: get LaPorta and get over the hump.”

Lions Could Use Cornerback Help

Payton added that Fulton could be a starter for the Lions, even though he fell out of the starting lineup with the Chiefs. The Lions have struggled in their secondary, leading SI.com writer Christian Booher to suggest they would look for help at the upcoming trade deadline.

“The Lions need to add some depth to the cornerback room at the very least,” Booher wrote. “D.J. Reed has not been the player that Detroit hoped he would be when they signed him to a three-year deal last offseason, as he has struggled against opposing team’s top options.”

Booher, writing before LaPorta made his comments criticizing the team, suggested the Lions could have three options for trade partners — the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Each of these teams has some intriguing options, including Los Angeles’ Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart and Donte Jackson,” Booher wrote. “Philadelphia has Riq Woolen, while the Colts could be open to a potential deal involving Sauce Gardner amidst their change in leadership after Chris Ballard was ousted as general manager.”