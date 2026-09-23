Lions Predicted to Trade Jameson Williams for Two Steelers Stars

The Detroit Lions have struggled on defense through the first two weeks of the NFL season, but one insider suggests they can take a big swing at improving their secondary.

The cost: speedster Jameson Williams, plus a first-round pick.

CBS Sports reporter Bryan DeArdo broke down a trio of potential trades that would send Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Joey Porter Jr. to Detroit. The trade rumors surrounding Porter are intensifying after he missed the first two games of the season, and DeArdo believes the Lions could be particularly motivated to land him.

Analyst Suggests Jameson Williams Could Headline Blockbuster Trade

In one trade scenario, DeArdo suggested the Lions could send Williams and a first-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for Porter, veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf, and a fourth-round pick.

DeArdo suggested that Williams could use a change of scenery after a slow start with the Lions.

“Like Brown, Williams has had a slow start this season with the Lions, so it’s safe to say that he could be energized by a change of scenery,” DeArdo suggested. “The biggest questions here are how the two teams would handle Metcalf’s contract and how much blowback the Steelers would get from Rodgers, who has said that Metcalf is one of his closest friends on the team.”

DeArdo added that the Steelers would likely be open to a big move, especially if Metcalf and the offense continue to struggle.

“While it’s only been two games, it’s clear that the Steelers’ offense is way away from being a top-tier unit,” DeArdo wrote. “If that continues to be the case, the Steelers should be willing to sacrifice some potential success this year, as it puts them in a better position down the road.”

Joey Porter Jr. Nearing Return to the Field

After missing the first two games of the season with a back injury, Porter could be nearing a return for Week 3. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Porter has a strained relationship with the Steelers after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension,

“The Steelers, as a rule, don’t negotiate in-season contract extensions,” Schefter wrote. “Porter believes he is worthy of a lucrative new deal, the likes of which assorted teammates signed during the offseason. But the two sides haven’t gotten close to an agreement, which has brought the possibility of a trade into play.”

Schefter added that the Steelers are focused on the immediate future, which means getting Porter healthy enough to take the field for the first time this season.

“For now, the Steelers think Porter could be back next Sunday. Others think Porter’s back still needs attention — and the story that has lingered throughout the offseason is continuing on unabated two weeks into the regular season,” Schefter wrote.