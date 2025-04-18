Lions Predicted to Make Trade for ‘Electric’ Wide Receiver

For the Detroit Lions, there is no such thing as too much firepower.

The team has built one of the league’s most explosive offenses by steadily adding talent over the past few years, giving quarterback Jared Goff a pair of playmaking wide receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams while rounding out the running game with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

The Lions could add another big piece in the next week, with an insider predicting the team will jump up the NFL draft board to land an “electric” wide receiver.

Lions Predicted to Add Tetairoa McMillan

Dharya Sharma of The Sporting News predicted the Lions would make a jump up the board in the first round of next week’s NFL draft, sending a trio of picks to the Los Angeles Chargers to land at No. 22. Sharma predicted the Lions would use the pick to select Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

“This would be a bold move, but adding McMillan to the offense would be electric,” Sharma wrote. “The 22-year-old hauled in 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior campaign at Arizona in 2024 and showcased his big-play ability.”

Sharma noted that McMillan has dropped down the draft board a bit due to concerns about his speed and separation, but pointed out that “the Hawaii native created a ton of explosive plays in college and should be an impactful wide receiver in the NFL.”

“A trio of Amon-Ra St.Brown, Jameson Williams, and McMillan would make quarterback Jared Goff very happy,” Sharma wrote.

The Lions have been known to make NFL draft trades under general manager Brad Holmes, but could also stay put this year and address other needs. Many analysts believe the team will use the No. 28 overall pick to give edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson some help in the pass rush.

Tetairoa McMillan Could Replace Another Lions Receiver

If the Lions land McMillan, the Arizona pass-catcher could have the opportunity to replace one of the team’s current stars. reporter Dave Birkett noted that Williams faces an uncertain future in Detroit, having been plagued by off-the-field problems and inconsistent play.

While the speedy Williams has proven to be a difference-maker on the field, he has also been hit with two separate suspensions by the NFL. Birkett noted that the team has not signed Williams to a long-term deal and suggested the team could wait to see how he performs this season before making any kind of big commitment.

Williams was able to overcome a slow rookie season where he spent much of the year rehabbing a torn ACL, but struggled to make a consistent impact in his second season. Williams came on stronger in 2024, making 58 receptions for 1,001 yards with seven touchdowns.