Lions Predicted to Trade for $135 Million Edge Rusher

Davenport suggested the Lions could take a chance on Bosa, who has suffered a series of injuries in recent years and played more than 10 games just once in the past three years. He believes the Chargers could be ready to move on, seeking some kind of return rather that getting nothing if they release Bosa.

“There’s a reason why the 2016 No. 3 overall pick has been mentioned as a trade or even a cut candidate for much of the offseason—especially if the Chargers have aspirations of re-signing fellow edge-rusher Khalil Mack,” Davenport wrote.

“The Detroit Lions have been mentioned as a potential trade partner for any number of edge-rushers, including stars such as Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett.”

Davenport suggested the Lions could land Bosa with a 2025 fourth-round pick, adding some help and depth behind star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Bosa managed to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2024, appearing in 14 games and making 5.0 sacks with 22 total tackles. While he has been the subject of speculation this offseason, Davenport noted that the Chargers appeared determined to keep him on their roster in 2025.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters that Bosa is happy in Los Angeles and wants to play out the rest of his career there — a request the Chargers want to accommodate.

“I know he wants to retire a Charger,” he said. “I’d love for him to retire a Charger. I love Joey—the teammate, the competitor.” But Davenport added that offseason promises often mean little, and the Chargers could still be willing to part ways with Bosa if the price is right.

Lions Need Depth on the Edge

The Lions struggled to establish a consistent pass rush after Hutchinson, with no other player coming near the 7.5 sacks he had at the time he suffered a season-ending injury in October.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes told reporters this offseason that the team isn’t looking for one blockbuster trade to fill the gap, suggesting they would need a series of additions that continue to build depth at the position.

“We have a high-end rusher now, do we want to have another one? Yes, we’d like to have three or four high-end rushers,” Holmes said, via SI.com. “That’s just not always the reality of what you’re able to do. So, it’s definitely not being ignored. I want to say all the conversations that I have throughout the year when we’re bouncing off each other, what you need or what we need to improve our roster. I can’t remember a time where pass-rusher has ever been omitted. It’s not gonna be ignored.”