Lions Predicted to Land Joey Porter Jr. for Massive Draft Pick Haul

The Detroit Lions desperately need some help in the secondary early in this NFL season, and one analyst believes they could find it through a blockbuster trade.

CBS Sports analyst Bryan DeArdo broke down some potential trades for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Joey Porter Jr., who is expected to hit the trade block amid uncertainty over his future in Pittsburgh. Porter and the team failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, and the standout cornerback has yet to take the field for the team this season.

The strained relationship could culminate in a trade, DeArdo predicted, with the Lions ready to pay big to land him.

Lions Could Ship First-Round Pick for Joey Porter Jr.

DeArdo ran through several potential trade scenarios for the Lions, including one where Detroit would ship a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, adding a sixth-round pick to receive Porter and a third-rounder in return.

“Really, this trade should be as simple as the Lions trading a first-round pick to the Steelers for Porter,” DeArdo wrote. “Porter’s value to Detroit is greater than next year’s first-round pick. The Steelers can use that pick to draft another starting-caliber player. It’s a win-win for both teams.”

DeArdo noted that the Steelers have several third- and fourth-round picks in next year’s NFL draft, which could alleviate some pressure on Lions general manager Brad Holmes to get some kind of draft pick relief in the trade.

It would also give the Steelers fuel for the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

“Remember, the Steelers are in the hunt (with the Browns, among other teams) to draft the top quarterback (Arch Manning?) next year,” DeArdo wrote. “That’s why getting a first-round pick is vital to Khan and is probably the reason for the reportedly high asking price for Porter. In this scenario, the Steelers double their first-round picks and will put themselves in a better position to draft the quarterback of their choice.”

Lions Already Looking for Secondary Help

The Lions have already looked to the Steelers for help in the secondary, signing safety Bishop Fitzgerald from the practice squad. The Lions also signed Jalen Mills to their practice squad.

The Lions were already thin in the secondary to start the season after they placed starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph on the reserve/PUP list, and defensive back Avonte Maddox was also placed on season-ending injured reserve this week after suffering an injury in Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.