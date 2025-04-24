Lions Predicted to Trade for $60 Million Edge Rusher

The Detroit Lions have tried finding an edge rushing partner for Aidan Hutchinson through the NFL draft, free agency, and the trade block, but found only limited results.

The Lions could give one more try this year, with a report suggesting they could part with some draft capital to land Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals. The move would solve a major offseason question for the Lions, boosting a pass rush that suffered greatly when Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury last year.

Lions Trade Day 2 Picks for Trey Hendrickson

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested the Lions could land Hendrickson with two Day 2 draft picks, their 2025 second-round pick (No. 60) and next year’s third-rounder. Though the price would be relatively high, Knox speculated that it might take a big return to convince the Bengals to deal their star edge rusher who is at the end of his $60 million contract.