Lions Predicted to Part Ways With Fan Favorite

The Detroit Lions have been making some difficult decisions in the offseason, and they’ll continue to do that until the season kick in. With those decisions sometimes comes the team parting ways with beloved players, and multiple NFL experts and analysts are predicting that one favorite Lions player’s days could be numbered.

This particular player has lots of raw talent and skill, but he’s also been in a bit of trouble with the NFL during his time with the Lions.

Lions Wide Receiver Could Find a New Home

In an April 14 feature for A to Z Sports, Mike Payton says that even though it’s not what many people want, Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams could be traded. “Everyone wants things to work out with Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions. But man, you cannot ignore that Detroit just brought in essentially another version of Williams for a top-30 visit over the weekend,” he noted.

Payton is talking about the Lions hosting Texas receiver Matthew Golden, who is one of the best receivers in the 2025 draft. Payton notes that Golden “brings a lot of what Williams has brought to the Lions, but without some of the on-field issues, like tracking the ball, for example.”

Of course, there’s also the fact that Williams was suspended for some gambling issues and had that incident when the Detroit Police stopped him with a concealed weapon in November. “Those things might not matter a lot to us, but we aren’t the ones who have to pay him when it comes time to do so,” Payton states.

More Questions About Williams

Brad Berreman of SideLion Report also thinks Williams’ days could be numbered. He notes that during league meetings this year, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said they picked up Williams’ fifth-year option but also implied that it might be tough to keep him for the next two seasons.

Berreman also notes that “Golden is widely-regarded as either the second or third-best wide receiver in this year’s draft.”

“An easy comp for Golden is New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave,” Berreman adds. “In general the Lions making a notable trade up from the 28th overall pick feels possible, and that’s what they’d have to do to get Golden. If they do so and draft him, Williams’ long-term future in Detroit will be easy to question.”

Golden is so good that he’s caught the eye of Dane Brugler of The Athletic. “Fluid in and out of his breaks, Golden shows a plan as a route runner — I love his ability to break down corners by keeping his eyes, hips, and feet in sync,” Brugler says in an April 9 piece. “That coordination also translates to the catch point with his very natural ball skills to track, frame, and finish.”

Brugler adds, “Overall, it might bother some teams that he doesn’t have better size, but Golden also doesn’t have any glaring flaws to his game that would keep him from becoming a productive pro. He can play inside or outside and become the go-to target for an NFL offense.”