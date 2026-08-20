Lions QB Jared Goff Already Made Critical Play With His Favorite Target

Twentyman noted that the pass left the Lions with time for one final play against a defense spread out across the goal line in prevent formation. Goff found top target Amon-Ra St. Brown for what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown.

“The big play on the drive for the offense came after a second-down sack by Moore, which put the offense in a 3rd & long,” Twentyman wrote. “Goff hit St. Brown down the left seam for a 21-yard gain with rookie cornerback Keith Abney II in pretty good coverage. It was just a great throw and catch. The offense raced up to kill the clock at the 18-yard line with five seconds left.”

“On his way there, St. Brown cut off his route at about the three-yard line and Goff hit him,” Twentyman wrote. “There was no live tackling so it’s hard to definitively say if St. Brown would have gotten in being contacted by defenders at about the one-yard line, but he’s a tough player to tackle and head coach Dan Campbell gave the offense the touchdown.”

Jared Goff Ready for Potential Preseason Action

Though the Lions have traditionally held Goff out of the preseason, Campbell hinted that he could see a bit of time as the team adjusts to new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

“I think I need whatever Dan thinks I need. I will play if they want us to play,” Goff told SiriusXM NFL radio, via SI.com. “We have a new coordinator, there’s certainly an argument for it. If he doesn’t want to put anyone out there, there’s certainly an argument for that, too. Whatever Dan wants to do, we will follow suit and see where it goes.”

Goff added that he’s ready for some new wrinkles this season.

“Drew will do whatever fits,” Goff said. “If we had six running backs, we’d put them all on the field if we thought they were all the best players. I think he’s very flexible in what he wants to do. We have a really good problem with a lot of really good skill players, and want to be able to find a way to get them all the ball.”