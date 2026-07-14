Lions QB Enters Camp With Job Security Suddenly In Question

The Detroit Lions remain set at the quarterback position, with veteran Jared Goff preparing to enter his sixth season in the Motor City since being acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the highly publicized Matthew Stafford trade.

Meanwhile, the Lions will have some competition for the backup spot behind Goff, as they’ve not only brought back veteran Teddy Bridgewater, but they also saw good things from undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer.

If Altmyer can impress Detroit’s coaching staff, which now includes new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, it stands a good chance that he could find himself second on the depth chart behind Goff.

Teddy Bridgewater Could Be In Danger Of Being Cut From The Detroit Lions

According to Lions Insider Emmett Matasovsky of Sports Illustrated, Bridgewater’s veteran resume gives him an early edge, but a closer look reveals why Altmyer could make the competition much tighter than expected.

“While Bridgewater holds the edge over Altmyer in experience, it is also worth noting that Bridgewater’s 15 thrown passes in 2025 were his first in-game throws since 2022,” he wrote. “Altmyer has yet to throw a pass, but the journeyman backup lacks in the recent experience department.”

“Another main factor that could work in Altmyer’s favor is his ability to avoid mistakes. One of the top responsibilities in any NFL backup quarterback is the ability to manage a game and, in a way, buy time for the starter to see medical staff and return to the field.”

Matasovsky also noted the drop-off in interceptions on the part of Altmyer as opposed to Bridgewater.

“While Bridgewater has the potential, as shown in his time as a starter, he has also thrown 22 interceptions in his last 38 played games, for a 2.2% interception rate,” he wrote. “Meanwhile, Altmyer stayed below 2.0% in each of his last two seasons with Illinois.”

Finally, Matasovsky suggested that the Lions could even enter the new season carrying three quarterbacks.

“While it would be a shock to see Altmyer dethrone Bridgewater in his first training camp action, it is a possible outcome depending on how the staff compares the two along with the view on Altmyer’s development,” he wrote. “A more likely scenario in Motown could be that the Lions maintain three quarterbacks for the 53-man, which they did when trying to develop Hendon Hooker.”

Altmyer’s impressive showing during OTAs has sparked speculation about whether he could surpass Bridgewater once training camp begins late this month.

At the moment, Bridgewater is expected to serve as Goff’s backup. However, if Altmyer continues to build on his strong offseason performances, he could make a legitimate push for the No. 2 quarterback role, potentially dropping Bridgewater to third on Detroit’s depth chart.

The Lions Brought Back Teddy Bridgewater For The Third Time

Bridgewater is back in Detroit for his third stint, having signed as an unrestricted free agent in March.

Bridgewater enters his 12th NFL season and third stint with the Lions after previously spending time in Detroit during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The veteran quarterback has appeared in 83 career games, throwing for more than 15,000 yards and 75 touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.