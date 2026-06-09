Ex-Lions Quarterback Leading MVP Race After Monster UFL Season

A former Detroit Lions quarterback who spent parts of two seasons with the team has found a new home in the UFL — and could be headed for an MVP season.

The spring and summer competitor to the NFL announced its group of MVP candidates for the 2026 season, including former Lions quarterback Jordan Ta’amu of the DC Defenders. Ta’amu bounced around the NFL for a few seasons, including two separate stints in Detroit, before settling into the UFL.

Jordan Ta’amu Having Another Strong UFL Season

As the UFL announced this week, Ta’amu is one of four players up for consideration for the top individual award.

“The finalists consist of two defensive and two offensive players, including edge Cam Gill (Louisville Kings), QB Jack Plummer (Orlando Storm), edge Derick Roberson (DC Defenders), and QB Jordan Ta’amu (DC Defenders),” the league noted in a press release. “The finalists were selected through a panel of media members, broadcast partners, and coaches and team football personnel from all eight teams. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season.”

The news is a bright point for Ta’amu, who was lost to a season-ending knee injury in a Week 8 game.

“We never want to lose a quarterback of that caliber, especially a guy who’s been an MVP-level player and championship leader for us,” coach Shannon Harris said, via NBC Sports. “But we still have a really good football team, and we are going to rally behind Spencer [Sanders] and Jason [Bean].”

Ta’amu finished the 2026 seaosn completing 61.6% of his passes for 1,515 yards this season, throwing for 14 touchdowns. He added another 198 rushing yards.

Jordan Ta’amu Spent Two Seasons With the Lions

As Lions reporter Christian Booher of SI.com noted last season, when Ta’aum’s DC Defenders played in the UFL title game, the quarterback spent parts of two seasons with the Lions.

“Ta’amu did two separate rounds with the Lions organization, though he never appeared in a game,” Booher wrote. “First, he was a practice squad addition late in the 2020 campaign. Then, he returned for a training camp stint in 2021 but did not make the team.”

Ta’amu came to the Lions at a major time of transition at quarterback, playing in Matthew Stafford’s final season before the team shipped him to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster move. Ta’amu returned for the first offseason with Jared Goff as quarterback, but was unable to make the final roster or practice squad.

Booher added that Ta’amu has been one of the best quarterbacks in the UFL, which came through a merger of the USFL and XFL.

“While Ta’amu has been unable to stick at the NFL level, he’s been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the various spring leagues over the years,” Booher wrote. “He earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023 while quarterbacking the Defenders, and has thrown for 2,153 yards and 17 touchdowns against just four picks this year.”

Ta’amu was also a strong competitor when it mattered most, leading his team to a championship last season and earning MVP honors in the title game.