Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s Future Gets Clearer

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Getty
Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted to keep playing, and his future is becoming clearer.

Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the news a bunch lately, due to his up-in-the-air situation in Los Angeles. Stafford has indicated that he wants to keep playing in the NFL in the 2025 season, but many NFL analysts and experts have been thinking that he might be playing for a team other than the Rams.

Now, his path ahead is becoming a bit clearer, thanks to a report from an insider in the NFL.

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford and the Rams

While some franchises were likely salivating at the idea of trading for a veteran quarterback, and one who has won a Super Bowl, it’s looking more and more like Stafford won’t be traded from Los Angeles.

In a column published on Saturday, February 8, ESPN’s Dan Graziano offered an update on the former Detroit Lions quarterback.

“Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to return to L.A. in 2025, according to sources close to the situation…” Graziano stated, putting to rest, at least for now, the idea of a trade.

“Something will have to be done with Stafford’s contract, though, as was the case last offseason,” he added. “Look for the team to convert salary into bonuses again to lower the hit and move Stafford’s 2025 compensation into a range more befitting of a good starting NFL quarterback.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also chimed in, and his report was similar to what Graziano said.

“People I’ve talked to with the Rams don’t sound overly concerned about Stafford leaving, despite the tricky contract situation,” Fowler said, adding that Stafford’s last contract talk was not easy and that this year’s may prove to be “even more difficult.”

“Multiple people with the team say it doesn’t seem as if changes are coming,” he added, “but other teams will inevitably call the Rams to gauge trade interest anyway.”

Now, that doesn’t mean Stafford is 100% sure to stay in Los Angeles. But, the wind seems to be blowing that way.

Staying in Los Angeles makes sense for both Stafford and the Rams. The team has also said they’re trading wide receiver Cooper Kupp, so they can’t be down too much more veteran talent. Stafford already runs the ship there, and he got the Rams into the playoffs this season, so he could certainly do it again.

At the end of the last season, Stafford signed a deal with the Rams for a short-term raise for the 2024 season and no solid deal after. Stafford is carrying a $49.6 million cap in 2025. Los Angeles could save $27 million by trading him in after June 1 or $23 million before June 1.

Stafford’s Wife Open to a Trade

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, seems to be open to a trade, if that somehow ends happening. On  Thursday, February 6, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, made some interesting comments about the possibility of Stafford leaving the Los Angeles Rams.

On her podcast, “The Morning After With Kelly Stafford and Hank,” talked about the Cooper Kupp trade from L.A. and brought up her husband.

“My husband wants to win,” she said. “He’s not trying to put a team in a bad situation. If you’re catching my drift, you’re catching my drift.”

She added that while she loves “the city of L.A.” and that she loves “an adventure.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Ex-Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s Future Gets Clearer

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x