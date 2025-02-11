Ex-Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s Future Gets Clearer

Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the news a bunch lately, due to his up-in-the-air situation in Los Angeles. Stafford has indicated that he wants to keep playing in the NFL in the 2025 season, but many NFL analysts and experts have been thinking that he might be playing for a team other than the Rams.

Now, his path ahead is becoming a bit clearer, thanks to a report from an insider in the NFL.

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford and the Rams

While some franchises were likely salivating at the idea of trading for a veteran quarterback, and one who has won a Super Bowl, it’s looking more and more like Stafford won’t be traded from Los Angeles.

In a column published on Saturday, February 8, ESPN’s Dan Graziano offered an update on the former Detroit Lions quarterback.

“Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to return to L.A. in 2025, according to sources close to the situation…” Graziano stated, putting to rest, at least for now, the idea of a trade.

“Something will have to be done with Stafford’s contract, though, as was the case last offseason,” he added. “Look for the team to convert salary into bonuses again to lower the hit and move Stafford’s 2025 compensation into a range more befitting of a good starting NFL quarterback.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also chimed in, and his report was similar to what Graziano said.

“People I’ve talked to with the Rams don’t sound overly concerned about Stafford leaving, despite the tricky contract situation,” Fowler said, adding that Stafford’s last contract talk was not easy and that this year’s may prove to be “even more difficult.”

“Multiple people with the team say it doesn’t seem as if changes are coming,” he added, “but other teams will inevitably call the Rams to gauge trade interest anyway.”

Now, that doesn’t mean Stafford is 100% sure to stay in Los Angeles. But, the wind seems to be blowing that way.

Staying in Los Angeles makes sense for both Stafford and the Rams. The team has also said they’re trading wide receiver Cooper Kupp, so they can’t be down too much more veteran talent. Stafford already runs the ship there, and he got the Rams into the playoffs this season, so he could certainly do it again.

At the end of the last season, Stafford signed a deal with the Rams for a short-term raise for the 2024 season and no solid deal after. Stafford is carrying a $49.6 million cap in 2025. Los Angeles could save $27 million by trading him in after June 1 or $23 million before June 1.

Stafford’s Wife Open to a Trade

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, seems to be open to a trade, if that somehow ends happening. On Thursday, February 6, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, made some interesting comments about the possibility of Stafford leaving the Los Angeles Rams.

On her podcast, “The Morning After With Kelly Stafford and Hank,” talked about the Cooper Kupp trade from L.A. and brought up her husband.

“My husband wants to win,” she said. “He’s not trying to put a team in a bad situation. If you’re catching my drift, you’re catching my drift.”

She added that while she loves “the city of L.A.” and that she loves “an adventure.”