Lions Part Ways With 7-Year NFL WR Before Final Preseason Game

The Detroit Lions got an early start on the final roster trimming, parting ways with a veteran wide receiver before the last preseason game.

The Lions announced that they released wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was looking for a foothold in a crowded wide receiver room but was sidelined by an injury in the final game. Wilson was seen as a 50-50 shot to make the final roster prior to the injury, but now will be looking for a new NFL team to continue his career.

Cedrick Wilson Seen as Fringe Roster Candidate

As CBS Sports noted, the Lions reached an injury settlement with Wilson on Wednesday after he was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

“Wilson suffered a knee injury in Detroit’s 17-13 preseason victory over Washington on Saturday, and he was placed on injured reserve Monday, effectively ending his season. Now that he’s a free agent, the wide receiver will have the chance to pass a physical and play elsewhere in 2026.” the report noted.

Prior to his release, Wilson was seen as a candidate for the final roster spot. SI.com writer John Maakaron suggested it would be a difficult decision for the coaching staff to determine whether Wilson was on or off the final roster.

“Cedrick Wilson Jr. may have the decision for the coaching staff quite challenging. Unfortunately, he suffered a worrisome injury against the Commanders, which may signal a spot on an injury list,” Maakaron wrote.

Wilson came into the NFL in 2018, a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys. He had a career-best season in 2021, making 45 receptions for 602 yards with six touchdowns. Wilson has appeared in 93 games over his career with 16 starts, making 126 receptions for 1,524 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Lions Wide Receiver Room Earns Praise

It’s a difficult task to find a spot in Detroit’s wide receiver room, which was just heralded as the league’s best.

Pro Football Focus put the Lions on top of their ranking of all 32 wide receiving corps in the league, praising the group and especially top target Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“The only offense in the league to boast both a wide receiver and a running back with PFF receiving grades above 90.0 last season, this unit is rightfully awarded the top spot,” the analysis outlet noted. “Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the most well-rounded receivers in football, while Jameson Williams brings both downfield and cross-field elements few players can match. Jahmyr Gibbs has a case for being the most dangerous receiving back in the league.”

The outlet added that the Lions have strong pass-catchers spread across their offensive skill groups.

“Don’t forget about Sam LaPorta either, who has hauled in a staggering 72% of his career contested targets; nobody else near his level of contested volume comes close to this success rate,” the report added. “The Lions are also expecting big things from second-year player Isaac TeSlaa, who caught six touchdowns as a rookie and didn’t drop a pass, albeit in limited play time.”