Lions Reveal Captains For 2026 Season With One Surprise Addition

With the preseason wrapped up, the Detroit Lions can now turn their full attention toward the upcoming 2026 campaign and their quest to return not only to the NFL Playoffs, but to what they feel is their rightful position in first place of the NFC North Division.

The Lions have also named their team captains for the upcoming season, and their list includes one notable first-time leader.

Their captains include the usual suspects like quarterback Jared Goff and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, but for the first time in his career, punter Jack Fox will also have a leadership role as captain.

The full captaincy list for Detroit’s 2026 season:

QB Jared Goff

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

LT Penei Sewell

DT Alim McNeil

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

LB Jack Campbell

P Jack Fox

The Detroit Lions Have Included Jack Fox Among Their Captains For 2026

For the first time in his NFL career, Fox has been named a captain.

He started his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, but he was released before the start of the regular season. After a brief return to Kansas City’s practice squad later that year, Fox joined the Lions’ practice squad in December 2019.

He won the Lions’ starting punting job ahead of the 2020 season and went on to set franchise records for both average yards per punt and net average during his rookie campaign, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

After playing under a one-year deal in 2021, Fox inked a three-year, $11.325 million extension with Detroit in 2022, which made him the NFL’s highest paid player at the position at the time. In the 2024 season, he led the NFL in both gross and net punting average while earning another Pro Bowl selection.

Fox remained the Lions’ punter in 2025, recording 56 punts for 2,611 yards and averaging 46.6 yards per punt.

The Lions Release Their Full Captaincy List

Not surprisingly, the Lions’ captains list for the upcoming 2026 season include Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jack Campbell, and Aidan Hutchinson.

Recently, Lions head coach Dan Campbell raved about the leadership qualities of Goff, comparing him to Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

“I mean, he is massively underrated,” Campbell said via SI’s Albert Breer. “This is a quarterback that plays the quarterback position — he knows how to play quarterback. When you gotta have it, (he) can stand in the pocket, make an accurate throw, an accurate read, and that’s what the quarterback position is. And he’s a rare breed of man.”

“His processing speed reminds me of Brees,” Campbell added. “He sees it, he sees it. And every year it’s gotten faster and faster. And then watch him under duress. Nobody makes a more accurate throw under duress than Jared Goff.”

The Lions, who went 2-1 in preseason play with victories over the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts, will open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.

In Week 2, they’ll make history by becoming the first opponent hosted by the Buffalo Bills in the new Highmark Stadium, which opened earlier this fall.