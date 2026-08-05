Detroit Lions Officially Reveal Rod Wood’s Successor As President And CEO

Earlier this year in February, Detroit Lions team president and CEO Rod Wood announced that he would retire prior to the beginning of the 2026 NFL season. And after a months-long search, the Lions have officially introduced his successor.

On Wednesday, the Lions named Richard Haddad the club’s next team president and CEO, a role that he’ll officially be taking in September.

Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Ford Hamp made the announcement while expressing her excitement over what he’ll bring to the franchise.

“Rich is a proven leader who understands what it means to steward an iconic sports franchise in the city of Detroit, and we are thrilled that he is bringing that experience to the Lions,” said Hamp. “Throughout our process, Rich’s experience, steady leadership style, and grasp on the present and future state of team sports were clear differentiators. My family and I are excited to work with Rich on driving the Lions forward in our continued pursuit to bring a championship to Detroit.”

The Detroit Lions Have Named Richard Haddad The Successor To Rod Wood As Team President And CEO

Haddad joins the Lions after 14 years with Pistons Sports & Entertainment, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. He oversaw business operations and development across the organization, supported basketball operations, and helped lead strategic growth initiatives, including serving on the board of 313 Presents.

“I am thrilled to join the Detroit Lions organization as its next President and CEO,” said Haddad. “I want to thank Sheila Hamp and the Ford family for their trust in me, along with Tom Gores and Arn Tellem for 14 great years with the Pistons. As a lifelong Lions fan, I understand firsthand how much this team means to this city and state, and I’m honored and humbled to lead this franchise. Sheila, Rod [Wood], Brad [Holmes] and Dan [Campbell] have built an incredible foundation, and I can’t wait to work with them to build on that and deliver for our fans and our community.”

Rod Wood Announced He Would Retire Before The 2026 NFL Season

Wood, who joined the Lions in 2015, spent over a decade in his position and helped oversee the franchise reaching levels of success that generations of fans had never experienced.

“I want to thank the Ford Family and ultimately Lions fans everywhere for trusting me to lead the Detroit Lions for the last 11 seasons,” said Wood. “It has been an absolute thrill for me to lead this organization, and I am proud of what we have accomplished over that decade-plus. I am most proud of where I am leaving this organization, in the capable hands of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.”

“The entire Ford family would like to thank Rod for his dedication and commitment to the Detroit Lions and the city of Detroit,” Hamp said. “Rod has been a trusted advisor and passionate leader for our organization and the entire NFL during that time and has prepared our organization for a promising future. While Rod will be missed, we are excited to work with Russell Reynolds Associates to find the next dynamic leader of our business.”