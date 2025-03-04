Lions Rival Predicted to Make Humiliating Offseason Move

Even though the regular NFL season is long over, the offseason is heating up as free agency approaches. NFL free agency officially starts with the beginning of the new league year, which is on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. Eastern time for the 2025 season. While those in the Motor City will have their eyes on the Detroit Lions to see what kind of moves they make, some will also be observing the Detroit Lions’ key rivals. They say to keep your friends close and your enemies closer, after all.

Now, one of the Lions’ key rivals is being predicted to make a move that one NFL expert and analyst calls downright “embarrassing.”

Minnesota Vikings Move Could Make Detroit Lions Happy

The Minnesota Vikings are in a bit of a pickle when it comes to quarterbacks. While quarterback Sam Darnold led them to the playoffs in 2024, he’s largely expected to get picked up by another team, because his asking price will be so high. According to the Athletic’s Alec Lewis in a piece published Monday, March 3, even though the Vikings want to keep Darnold as their starter, it may not happen because of Darnold’s price tag.

If Darnold walks, the Vikings could pay a pretty penny to sign quarterback Daniel Jones, formerly of the New York Giants and currenting in Minnesota.

“The Vikings have numerous holes to fill and must use free agency to do it,” Lewis stated. “They see J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback of the future and don’t want to hinder his progression.”

Lewis added, “They think a better path to building the optimal roster is paying a quarterback like Daniel Jones around $10 million instead of giving Darnold around $35 million. The Vikings’ decision would get tougher if Darnold considered returning for somewhere in the $25 million range.”

According to Spotrac, Darnold’s market value will be $40.1 million, so that would be difficult to support given that McCarthy is the team’s hopeful franchise quarterback and was picked with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Daniel Jones Signing Could Be ‘Laughable’

Chris Schad of Detroit Jock City chimes in on the idea of the Vikings instead paying Jones a hefty salary, stating in a feature published on Monday, March 3, that “paying Jones $10 million is extremely laughable considering his recent history.”

The Giants and Jones parted ways after the quarterback’s 10 games with the team in 2024. During those games, he threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. So, Jones signed to the Vikings’ practice squad, but he hasn’t seen playing time yet. Jones will be a free agent again when the new season kicks in.

Schad adds that Minnesota “caught lightning in a bottle” when they inked Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract last offseason, but that the move made since, because he “at least showed signs of life” with decent stats in his last six games for the Carolina Panthers. During those games, he tossed for 1,143 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

“It’s hard to believe that Jones would be capable of the same play if he were put into the same situation,” Schad added, “giving Lions fans the chance to bask in another embarrassing move for a division rival.”