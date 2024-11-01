Lions Rival Urged to Make Eye-Popping Trade for Maxx Crosby

There’s been lots of trade talk and gossip leading up to the NFL’s November 5 trade deadline, and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is at the top of the wish list of many Detroit Lions fans. While Crosby would no doubt be an expensive pick, he could help fill the large gap left by Aidan Hutchinson, who’s out for the regular season with an injury.

Now, an arch enemy of the Detroit Lions is being urged to “consider” signing Crosby no matter the cost.

Maxx Crosby and Montez Sweat Could Make for a ‘Dynamic Duo’

In a November 1 feature for USA Today’s Bears Wire, NFL analyst and expert Vincent Parise urges the Chicago Bears to do what it takes to bring Crosby into the fold.

“No matter what happens in Chicago’s game against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, it should not impact their philosophy on the trade deadline,” Parise stated. “They are too premature for buying rentals but they should not avoid making trades for players that will be there in the long term like (Montez) Sweat.”

Parise continues, stating that “Crosby is one of the top defensive players in the NFL right now. Honestly, he may even be a tick better than Sweat.”

“The truth of the matter is that he would form a dynamic duo on the pass rush with Sweat if the Bears made that type of move,” he added. “It is entirely possible that a trade like this would cost Chicago one of its second-round picks and possibly their first. They would also have to pay Crosby handsomely, but he is worth the money.”

For this season, Crosby has clocked 6.5 sacks in seven games. Parise says that adding Crosby “would do wonders for the Bears, who already have an elite defense. With the linebackers and secondary already in place, Crosby could make this defense the best in the league.”

He also says that snagging Crosby could keep him from the other NFC North teams. That would pretty much break the heart of many Lions fans.

“Beating the division rivals is going to be hard enough as it is and it could be the difference in making the playoffs or not,” he added.

Crosby inked a four-year, $94 Million contract with the Raiders in 2022, and he has an annual average salary of $23,500,000. The Las Vegas Raiders first drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Maxx Crosby Wants to Be in the ‘Silver and Black’

Crosby has repeatedly said that he wants to stay in Las Vegas. On the October 22 episode of his podcast, “The Rush with Maxx Crosby,” the three-time Pro Bowler reiterated that he wants to stay with the Raiders.

“I want to be [in Las Vegas]. I want to be silver and black. I’ll say it loud and … clear; I want to be a Raider,” Crosby said. “I’ve said it over and over and over again, but yeah, it’s a business part of it too.”

He continued, “Like, I don’t have 100% control of all that, but I know that at the end of the day, just seeing all the craziness, it’s been … insane. I can’t even open my phone.”