Rookie Lions Edge Rusher Earns Praise for ‘Disruptive’ Play After Injury Return

The Detroit Lions have long been seeking a strong pass-rushing counterpart to start edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, and early reports indicate they may have found one in Derrick Moore.

The rookie had been sidelined by a groin injury for the last few weeks, but returned with a strong performance on Wednesday. Moore earned praise for his ability to get to the quarterback, even joining Hutchinson on a sack during practice.

The Lions have expressed high hopes for Moore this season, and the former Michigan Wolverines star has rewarded the team’s faith in him so far.

Derrick Moore Getting Better After Groin Injury

Detroit Lions reporter Tim Twentyman said Wednesday was the best practice yet for Moore, who was “disruptive” on defense. Moore is coming back from a groin injury that kept him out much of August, but showed that it hasn’t slowed his explosiveness off the line.

“Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore had his most disruptive practice as a Detroit Lion,” Twentyman wrote for the team’s official website. “The second-round pick and veteran Aidan Hutchinson met at the quarterback for a sack in one team period. Moore racked up another sack in a different team period later in practice. He has a terrific first step and has put together a couple good practices since returning from nearly two weeks off rehabbing a groin injury.”

The Lions for years have attempted to find a strong edge rusher to line up opposite Hutchinson, finding some good performers but none who have remained for the long-term. The team invested a second-round pick in Moore with the hopes he would grow into a steady member of the defense, and the rookie said in May that he was looking forward to learning from Hutchinson.

“To be a part of this defensive unit with him, I’m looking forward to learning a lot from him, growing with him, and dominate with him as well,” Moore said.

The Lions will likely lean heavily on their defense as they aim to rebound from a 2026 season where they struggled and missed the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

High Hopes for Derrick Moore Extend Beyond Lions

The Lions aren’t the only ones who see big potential in Moore. Fox Sports reporter Ben Arthur named him as the team’s biggest X-factor fo the 2026 season, noting that he has the chance to fill the void left by the departure of veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad.

“With Al-Quadin Muhammad (11 sacks last season) walking in free agency, the Lions must find a dependable edge rusher opposite star Aidan Hutchinson,” wrote Arthur. “Moore, the 44th overall pick in April’s draft, is a strong candidate as a high second-round pick.”

The pair have already shown they can disrupt their team’s offense. Twentyman noted that the Lions went through several late-game scenarios at practice on Wednesday, with Jared Goff and the offense often getting the better of their defense.

But Hutchinson handed a win for the defense when he chased down Goff on a bootleg on a two-point conversion, sacking him and handing the win to the defense.