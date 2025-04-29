Lions Give Invite to 6-foot-6 Defensive Line Prospect

The Detroit Lions will leave no stone unturned when it comes to finding new talent, and they’re looking next to a giant rugby player who is trying to make the change to defensive line.

Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports reported that International Pathways player Laki Tasi earned an invite to Detroit’s rookie minicamp early next month. The Lions already found one player through the NFL’s international program, offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, and now are hoping to find another prospect for the defensive line.

Laki Tasi Looks to Impress at Lions Minicamp

While he’s not too deep on American football experience, Tasi has some physical traits that set him apart, Payton wrote.

“Tasi is training to be a defensive tackle at the IMG Academy in Florida,” Payton reported. “When you look at the Samoan’s athletic profile, you can see why he’s garnering interest. He’s 6-foot-6 and 347 pounds and has 34.5-inch long arms. One of the longest-armed interior defensive linemen in the class. That’s a strong trait to have at this position.”

Payton added that the rugby star moves faster than his size and weight would imply, leading to some interest from the Lions as they met with him at the International Pathways Program’s pro day in Florida.

The Lions could have a bit of an advantage if the minicamp invite leads to a contract. Players who come through the International Pathways Program are given an exempt roster spot, allowing the Lions to keep 91 players in training camp and a free spot on the practice squad — with the caveat that he wouldn’t be able to move up to the active roster that season if the Lions choose to use it.

Laki Tasi’s Unusual Journey to the NFL

As Australian news outlet ABC reported, Tasi is one of seven siblings in a family that loves rugby. His parents moved the family from Samoa to Brisbane when he was a child, which he said was a big sacrifice for the family.

It’s also the reason that pushed him to succeed in the NFL.

“My parents coming from Samoa, the sacrifices of my siblings — it’s a big motivation,” he told ABC in an interview before the NFL draft. “They sacrificed a lot getting us seven kids to Brisbane from Samoa.”

Tasi was a standout rugby player, but family friend Ben Niumata encouraged him to try his hand at the NFL.

“He brought up the information about NFL… like three years ago, but in my head I was like ‘nah, I just want to stay home, be around my family,” Tasi said.

“But then last year when [Ben] popped the same question … that’s when I realised, “okay, sweet. Let’s give it a crack.’ ”

Tasi began training at the NFL Academy in Australia, then transferred to IMG Academy in Florida to continue the work. He started to gain attention from NFL scouts during that time, drawing interest for his unusual size and physical skills.

Though Tasi didn’t hear his name called at the NFL draft, he will now get a chance to show teams his potential at Detroit’s rookie minicamp next week.