Lions’ Running Back Room Hit With Another Injury Blow

The Detroit Lions officially have their first preseason game in the books, having dropped a 16-14 final score at Paycor Stadium on Thursday evening against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, the Lions turn their focus and attention back to the practice field as they prepare to face the Washington Commanders in preseason action at Ford Field next Saturday, August 22.

Unfortunately, the injury list for the Lions, which was already featuring several notable names heading into Thursday’s contest against the Bengals, grew larger.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Details Even Further Injuries His Club Suffered

According to head coach Dan Campbell, running back Kye Robichaux suffered a broken bone in his foot.

“God bless him, dude, he’s got a foot…looks like he may have broken a bone in that foot,” Campbell said.

Additionally, according to Campbell, running back Isiah Pacheco won’t be back at practice this week. That, combined with Robichaux’s broken bone in his foot, led the club to sign running back Trayveon Williams on Friday.

What’s more, running back Jacob Saylors is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but isn’t expected to miss time.

During Thursday’s game, Robichaux had eight carries while accumulating 31 yards; his longest run was for 13 yards. Meanwhile, Saylors hauled in three receptions for 28 total yards.

Dan Campbell Complimented Jacob Saylors Following Their Loss To The Bengals

Following Thursday’s loss, Campbell singled out Saylors for praise, noting that he was “probably our most potent” offensive player during the contest.

“He was probably our most potent player on offense,” Campbell said. “He made a lot of plays for us. He’s a steady workhorse. If there was to take anything positive out of that game, he was most of it. He does have a little juice. He played some special teams last year and that’s going to be big for that role because we know those two backs (Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco) at the top and we know what (Sione) Vaki is, he’s one of the best special teams players in the league.

So, if that fourth running back is going to make it, he’s going to need to help on special teams.”

Meanwhile, Campbell discussed what it would take for the younger players on the roster hoping to earn a roster spot to not let the pressure they’re facing become too much for them.

“Like anything, I remember what those days were like. You want everything to come early, you can come into your second season and place a lot of pressure on yourself. You want to be great. Just stay the course. With (Isaac) TeSlaa, I don’t feel like you need to, but he’s a pretty confident guy and he’s pretty good about ‘You know what, I need to go back to work’. And that has always served him well. He’s got a good coach in that room with Scottie (Montgomery) and all it takes is a couple of wins. He’ll be fine.”

Campbell and the Lions will face the Commanders at Ford Field in their second preseason game next Saturday.