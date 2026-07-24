Lions TE Sam LaPorta Issues Critical Request To Lions Ownership

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a critical 2026 season in which they hope to bounce back and reclaim their position atop the NFC North standings after being dethroned by the Chicago Bears.

And in the wake of the recent World Cup, which was hosted by several NFL stadiums in the United States, one key member of the Lions has joined a multitude of NFL players who would prefer to play on natural grass; seven different NFL venues feature artificial grass that were switched for natural grass while hosting the World Cup, and many would like to see that change be permanent.

In fact, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers specifically requested that the NFL make the permanent switch to natural grass fields, noting the easier effect it has on the players’ bodies.

“We’ve made it clear that we prefer grass fields,” Kittle said. “We know it’s better on our bodies. And clearly, we know it’s possible based on everything that went into putting down grass fields for the World Cup in each stadium. “At this point, it comes down to the NFL making it a priority and choosing to invest in us as players, because our bodies are our business, which they get to capitalize on!“

Detroit Lions Tight End Sam LaPorta Wants Ford Field To Use Natural Grass

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta added his voice to the discussion on Friday, sharing an Instagram story that read, “WHY CAN’T WE HAVE THIS TOO” alongside a photo of natural grass being mowed at SoFi Stadium.

LaPorta also experienced the downside of Ford Field’s artificial turf during his rookie season, when his foot appeared to catch in the surface, resulting in a knee injury. Although he avoided missing any games, the injury limited him during Detroit’s postseason run that year.

The Lions, who recently updated their artificial turf, remain “committed” to finding the best playing surface.

“We’re committed,” said head coach Dan Campbell. “(Lions owner) Sheila (Hamp) and (team president) Rod (Wood) are committed to finding—whatever it is. We know we can’t have grass. We’re a dome team, so let’s find the very best, the best-rated turf that we can get, and so, that’s been a priority.”

Sam LaPorta Has Been Medically Cleared To Participate In Training Camp

LaPorta, who started just nine games last season because of suffering a herniated disc, has been fully medically cleared to participate in Training Camp later this month.

“Lions Pro Bowl TE Sam LaPorta (herniated disc) was fully cleared earlier this month, per source, setting him up for training camp,” wrote NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler. “Detroit will determine level of involvement, but Tim Twentyman noted he’s expected to be full go. Surgery repaired the issue last year.”

Limited to just nine games during the 2025 season, LaPorta finished with 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns. He previously enjoyed a breakout rookie campaign, hauling in 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 scores before following it up with another productive season that included 60 receptions, 726 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.