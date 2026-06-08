The Detroit Lions have developed Sam LaPorta into one of the NFL’s most productive tight ends, and now one NFL insider believes they could reap the benefits by shipping him off to a Super Bowl contender in a blockbuster deal.
LaPorta has occupied a major spot in Detroit’s offense starting with his record-breaking rookie season, but Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes the Lions could still trade him if the price is right. And Kay is predicting he would fetch a massive price in return.
Kay predicted that the Lions could trade LaPorta to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for first- and third-round picks in 2027. The Lions have already paid up big for some of their other home-grown players, and trading LaPorta would allow them to pass on another massive contract extension.
“Sam LaPorta may have lit the league on fire during a scintillating 86-catch, 889-yard, 10-touchdown rookie season a mere three years ago, but even he isn’t safe from being traded,” Kay wrote. “LaPorta is gearing up for the final year of his rookie deal, one set to pay him a modest $5.8 million in 2026. Despite his immense contributions when healthy, the Lions have yet to reach a long-term extension with the tight end.”
Kay added that there are questions around LaPorta’s health after he missed half of the 2025 season with a back injury, with no clear answer yet on whether he’ll be back for training camp. But the Chiefs are in need of a top tight end with Travis Kelce expected to hit retirement soon, and Kay suggested it could be too good of a deal to pass up for the Lions as well.
“Although the Lions would be taking a hit in 2026 without LaPorta, they could be well-positioned for future stability by dealing the 25-year-old for a package of premium draft picks,” Kay wrote. “If Detroit’s brass isn’t sold on his health, it’s a tough but shrewd move to make.”
Lions Predicted to Trade TE Sam LaPorta to Super Bowl Contender