Lions Predicted to Trade TE Sam LaPorta to Super Bowl Contender

The Detroit Lions have developed Sam LaPorta into one of the NFL’s most productive tight ends, and now one NFL insider believes they could reap the benefits by shipping him off to a Super Bowl contender in a blockbuster deal.

LaPorta has occupied a major spot in Detroit’s offense starting with his record-breaking rookie season, but Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes the Lions could still trade him if the price is right. And Kay is predicting he would fetch a massive price in return.

Kay predicted that the Lions could trade LaPorta to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for first- and third-round picks in 2027. The Lions have already paid up big for some of their other home-grown players, and trading LaPorta would allow them to pass on another massive contract extension.