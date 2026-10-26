Lions Sam LaPorta Faces Trade Rumors After Struggles Against Packers

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta had already faced trade rumors this week after he called out the team for lack of progress on a contract, and the speculation is growing after he failed to make an impact in Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers.

LaPorta barely made an impact on offense, catching just one of his two targets for 18 yards. The performance led to some questions on whether the Lions were intentionally phasing him out of the offense, which could be the prelude to a trade.

Sam LaPorta Mostly Sidelined Against Packers

LaPorta stirred controversy earlier in the week when he called out the Lions for failing to give him an extension of his rookie contract, saying he was fine with leaving Detroit if they didn’t want to give him a new deal.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play, it sucks,” LaPorta said. It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my f***ing back for this team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m ballin. And maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

LaPorta apologized and walked back the comments, but had a noticeably different role on Sunay. The Lions funneled most of the passing game through their top two wide receivers on Sunday, with Amon-Ra St. Brown catching nine of his 11 targets for 153 yards and Jameson Williams making five receptions on nine targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

LaPorta, who came into the game with 27 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns, was largely left out of the passing attack.

The tight end’s performance caught the attention of Detroit Free Press reporter Rainer Sabin, who identified him as one of the “losers” of the game. Sabin noted that LaPorta needed a big game to make fans forget about his comments earlier in the week.

“But in the eyes of many fans, the only way LaPorta could atone for his cavalier remarks was by having a big game Sunday,” Sabin wrote. “He didn’t. In fact, he was a non-factor until the Lions’ final drive. He finished with a rather barren stat line – one catch for 18 yards.”

Sam LaPorta Faced Trade Rumors

LaPorta’s earlier comments sparked trade rumors, with many analysts suggesting the Lions could look to squeeze as much value out of him as they could before his rookie deal expired.

Reporter Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs could be a trade partner, suggesting the Lions send LaPorta for cornerback Kristian Fulton and a second-round pick.

“A lot of people might think the Lions should just send LaPorta to a team with a great cornerback to spare,” Payton wrote. “Those teams probably aren’t looking to deal. The team that trades for LaPorta is a team that believes it can win a Super Bowl right now. That’s why the Chiefs, Broncos, and Bengals are on this list. The pitch is simple: get LaPorta and get over the hump.”