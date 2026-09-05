Lions Scouts Have Eyes On Clemson-LSU Showdown For 2027 NFL Draft

College football is officially back, and on Saturday evening, the Clemson Tigers will clash with the No. 11 ranked LSU Tigers. And while fans everywhere are gearing up for the matchup, the Detroit Lions are doing their due diligence with an eye on the future.

According to multiple reports, there are Lions scouts that will be in attendance at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge for the game.

The Lions already have multiple players on their current roster who played at LSU, including defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, linebacker Devin White, and offensive lineman Miles Frazier.

Additionally, the Lions have one Clemson alum on their roster. Offensive tackle Blake Miller was Detroit’s first-round (17th overall pick) selection earlier this spring in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions Are Scouting Saturday’s College Football Opener Between Clemson And LSU

With an eye on the future, the Lions will be scouting players who are taking part in Saturday evening’s matchup between Clemson and No. 11 LSU.

Recently, Lions Insider Emmett Matasovsky of Detroit Lions on SI wrote that one player Detroit should be paying attention to is LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green.

“The best way to describe Green is as an athletic freak’,” wrote Matasovsky. “While not having the same blazing speed of Sadiq, the LSU Tiger has the same athleticism. Green spent his offseason playing basketball for the Tigers, appearing in six games for LSU last season after appearing in 11 football games.

As expected of a basketball player, Green has the desired size (6-foot-7) to be a star tight end in the NFL. However, there is a marked concern for the dual-sport athlete. He totaled an alarming five drops last season.”

Matasovsky concludes by noting the injury history of current Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, who is returning to the field this season after missing the final eight games of 2025 because of a fully herniated disc in his back. Eventually, they’ll need to replace him.

“With Sam LaPorta recovering from injury, questions remain about his long-term health and contract extension possibilities,” he wrote. “The Lions are likely to tune into the best matchup of the weekend, as Clemson squares off with Green and the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.”

The Lions Selected Clemson’s Blake Miller In The 2026 NFL Draft

Even though there were rumors that Lions GM Brad Holmes could consider trading up in the NFL Draft earlier this year, they ultimately stood pat in the opening round and selected Clemson’s Blake Miller with the 17th overall pick.

During his Clemson career, Miller started 54 straight games and set a school record with 3,778 offensive snaps. He also made history as the first Clemson offensive lineman of the Common Draft era, dating back to 1967, to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.