Lions Secondary Gets Injury Blow as Safety Is in Doubt for 2026 Season

Detroit Lions‘ secondary can’t seem to escape the injury storm this season, particularly in the safety room. Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have been sitting out since the season opener, while Avonte Maddox cut short his promising season with a foot injury while playing the Buffalo Bills. The already thin safety has hit a new setback with the injury of Thomas Harper, but head coach Dan Campbell’s latest update does a little to ease the worry.

The Lions already announced that Thomas Harper was put on the IR list recently because of an ankle injury, as he didn’t practice before the Jets game last week. Now, coach Campbell has admitted that he is not sure whether Harper could return to the gridiron this season after recovering from injury, per Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi.

“Lions coach Dan Campbell says he doesn’t know if S Thomas Harper will be back this season,” wrote Bianchi on X.

“I just know he won’t be back for four weeks or whatever,” Campbell said about Harper.

With Harper sitting in the Injury Reserve, he is guaranteed to miss at least four games. After Campbell’s latest update, there is a chance he may not suit up for the rest of the campaign.

Thomas Harper’s Ankle Injury Escalated After Week 2 Game

Thomas Harper sustained his current ankle injury during the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Even though he managed to finish the game, things eventually got worse over the next few days. With Avonte Maddox already sidelined during that game, it was important for him to play the entire game, and he took 33 snaps.

After the Week 2 game, Harper’s injury started getting more serious, as the 25-year-old was spotted with a walking boot. When he missed practice last week, coach Campbell officially ruled him out of the Week 3 clash. Seeing the severity of the ankle injury, he was put on the IR list.

The former undrafted safety arrived in Detroit last season after spending the rookie year with the Las Vegas Raiders. He played 12 games and started 9 games last year, logging 37 tackles. Even though he didn’t start in the first two weeks of the regular season in 2026, he played a part as a rotational player, registering 5 solo sacks.

While the 25-year-old’s absence would be a big miss for Kelvin Sheppard, the Lions’ safety room stepped up in the last game despite concern about the depth.

Lions Forced To Reshuffle Safety Room Amid Growing Injury Concerns

Following the growing list of injuries to Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper, the Lions have been forced to reshuffle the safety room. While the veteran Chuck Clark remains the first choice, he is now accompanied by Christian Izien— both arriving in the Motor City this offseason.

Izien was the direct replacement for Harper against the Jets, and he racked up most tackles (11) last Sunday, showing he could be an option to bank on. The organization also has depth options in rookies Bishop Fitzgerald and Keith Abney. Though the latter is a cornerback, he has been cross-training as a safety due to the depleted safety room. The eleven-year veteran Jalen Mills remains another choice from the practice squad.