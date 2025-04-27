Lions Add Breakout Wide Receiver Hours After NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions went to work after the conclusion of the NFL draft, signing a series of undrafted free agents including a wide receiver coming off a breakout season.

Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reported that the Lions signed former Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks, who was one of the biggest targets for a high-powered offense. The report noted that Meeks turned heads in his final season at Syracuse and has a standing connection to the Lions.

Jackson Meeks Could Have Shot at Making Lions Roster

Raven noted that Meeks had a low profile before transferring to Syracuse for his final collegiate season, then had a breakout campaign last year.

“Jackson Meeks broke out after transferring from Georgia to Syracuse,” Raven wrote. “After only 132 yards across three seasons at Georgia, Meeks had 1,021 yards and seven touchdowns in Syracuse’s high-powered passing attack.”

Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team projected that Meeks has the potential to grow into a WR4 or WR5 on an NFL roster, noting that he has “a role-specific skill set that could be an asset to nearly any team with the right players around him.”

“Meeks is a physical player in all phases,” Crabbs wrote. “He wins with physicality vs. press coverage and at the catch point. He wins as a blocker on the edges and in the core alike as a tone-setter to help win real estate. He’s more of a space claimer than a space creator.”

Raven added that Meeks is the nephew of former Lions edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who joined the team at last season’s trade deadline and had four sacks. Smith sent a message to Meeks after he signed with the Lions, writing “congrats nephew.”

Lions Bring in More Help at Wide Receiver

The Lions had already made some big investments in their wide receiving corps before signing Meeks. The team made a big jump up the NFL draft board on Day 2, trading up 32 spots to take wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said TeSlaa made a big impression in the Senior Bowl and continued to impress as Detroit’s scouts dug into his game film.