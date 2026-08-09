Lions Sign 9-Year Veteran Quarterback After Bridgewater News

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions were hit with news that veteran backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was stepping away from the club, likely with plans to call it a career.

This meant that there was an opening behind starter Jared Goff for the backup position to compete for, along with Luke Altmyer. The Lions filled that void on Sunday afternoon, as they announced a one-year contract for nine-year veteran Josh Dobbs.

The news was originally reported by NFL Insider Mike Garafolo.

Dobbs, an NFL journeyman, has played for several teams throughout his career.

He served as the New England Patriots’ backup QB in 2025, but has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Pittsburgh Steelers, among others.

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in 2018 and started 12 games in 2023, split between the Cardinals and Vikings. So far in his NFL career, he’s thrown 17 touchdowns combined with 15 interceptions. He’s also accumulated 3,346 passing yards with 515 rushing yards, along with eight rushing touchdowns.

The Detroit Lions Had An Opening At Backup Quarterback Following The Sudden Departure Of Teddy Bridgewater

The Lions, who brought back Bridgewater during the offseason for what would have been a third stint with the club, suddenly had an opening after his sudden departure.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, Bridgewater’s departure is likely to be permanent.

“I think he can only truly answer that, but I feel like this is where it’s at for sure right now. This is where it needs to be and where he felt,” Campbell said. “And his biggest worry was letting us down. That’s the type of guy he is, and he’s not. “That’s as far as it can get. He meant a lot.”

“I’ve known Teddy a long time and the human being is unbelievable. Certainly, the player, everything that he’s about. The type of teammate he is, the way he prepares … always played the game up here and had a huge heart He’s gonna be missed.”

Campbell continued:

“I’ll never forget 2019 when Drew (Brees) got injured. We’d just gone out to the Rams, got beat out there and Drew got his thumb and we lost him for five weeks,” Campbell said. “Teddy stepped in and we won five in a row. That was Teddy. His time being with us meant a lot, and it meant a lot to our guys. He’s going to be missed.”

The Lions Don’t Plan On Giving Starters Much Time During Preseason Play

The Lions are set to open the preseason portion of their schedule later this week against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, but according to Campbell, Detroit fans likely won’t get the chance to see much action from their starters.

“Campbell said Jared Goff won’t play in the preseason. Campbell jokes even if we don’t have a QB, Goff won’t play. Said they’ll throw Tom Kennedy at QB. Sounds like the Lions won’t play a lot of their key starters against the Bengals,” wrote Lions beat writer Justin Rogers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This means that Altmyer will likely see plenty of starting reps during the preseason.