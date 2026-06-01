Veteran Lions RB Facing Fight for His Job This Offseason

The Detroit Lions made some changes at the top of their running back depth chart, parting ways with David Montgomery to pave the way for Jahmyr Gibbs to become the undisputed No. 1 of the backfield.

While the team added veteran Isiah Pacheco for insurance behind Gibbs, one insider believes the real competition will take place one spot lower on the depth chart, where a pair of special teams regulars will be competing for the third and potentially final spot on the roster.

Sione Vaki Needs to Prove Himself

SI.com’s Christian Booher broke down the team’s initial depth chart, noting that it is a bit crowded behind Gibbs and Pacheco. The team has four running backs — Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small, and Kye Robichaux — competing for what could be the third and final spot.

Booher wrote that this will be a chance for Vaki to prove himself to be more than just a special teams standout. He will face competition from another running back who proved his worth as a return specialist.

“With the top two spots all but set, the eyes will be on the competition for the third spot,” Booher wrote. “This is a big year for Vaki, who is looking to prove that he can contribute to the offense after being mostly a special teams player. The same can be said for Saylors, who handled kick returns a year ago.”

Vaki has had few chances on offense through his first two seasons with the Lions, taking just seven carries for 18 yards and adding three receptions for 37 yards. He has made a much greater impact on special teams, making 18 total tackles with one forced fumble. Vaki appeared in 71% of the special teams snaps in his first season with the Lions and 60% last year — while playing just one total offensive snap in 2025.

Sione Vaki Still Trying to Live Up to Rookie Hype

It appeared that Vaki could have been headed to a much larger role with the team, especially after his strong start. He earned significant buzz during rookie minicamp and through training camp in 2024, with Lions reporter Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website saying the former Utah running back looked “dominant” in offseason practices.

“After watching fourth-round pick Sione Vaki take part in the first open rookie minicamp practice on Friday, it’s easy to see why the Detroit Lions fell in love with his game in the pre-draft process,” Twentyman wrote.