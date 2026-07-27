Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Proves He’s More Than Just An NFL Star

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has proven himself not only to be the club’s top wideout, but one of the best players in the NFL at his respective position.

But just like many professional athletes, he’s a man of many talents. St. Brown, who played both soccer and basketball as a youth, was recently seen demonstrating his skills on the hardwood with a step-back three-point shot:

While St. Brown has earned the designation of being one of the top players at his respective position in the NFL, one wonders if he would have excelled playing another sport professionally.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Believes His Team Has One Of The Best Wideout Rooms In The NFL

St. Brown is certainly one of the best at his position in the NFL, but being the humble professional that he is, he knows it takes a group effort.

Recently, he explained that he believes the Lions have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL and that it’s beneficial to have internal competition.

“Internal competition is great. I feel like our receiver room is, I might be biased, but we have one of the best in the league,” St. Brown said of Detroit’s wide receivers room. “How much competition is there going to be in the receiver room? It’s going to be tough, but you always want to bring guys in. Like for me, I want to have that mentality that my job is always on the line. No matter how many Pro Bowls I have, All-Pros, whatever it may be. There’s always another guy looking to replace me, the team is always looking to replace me, so I have that mindset going into the year.

“Dan (Campbell) is creating competition all around, it’s great for the team. Especially when you’re going against each other each and every day. You need guys being able to compete with others, on the other side of the ball or even in your room is great. I think it’s going to be great for us going into training camp and into the season.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Looking Forward To Big Things In 2026

The Lions are out to prove that the 2025 NFL season, which resulted in their missing the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2023, was the exception to the rule instead of the new norm.

And for St. Brown, he’s feeling good heading into the new campaign.

“I feel a lot better,” St. Brown said. “Obviously, last year, I wasn’t practicing during OTAs because I had surgery on my knee. Just being able to get back in the offseason, train back home, get back to what I always do in the offseason. To be back here during OTAs, it feels great.”

Additionally, St. Brown and the rest of his teammates are motivated to return to the postseason after a disappointing finish last season.

“I think, not just me, everyone’s excited,” St. Brown said. “Everyone is motivated. Just excited to be back out here on the grass. I mean, last year is behind us now. I think we’re all, you know, happy for that, because last year was not the year any of us wanted or expected going into that year. Going into this year, I feel we’re doing everything we can to kind of get back to what we are and what we were. Everyone’s just excited and motivated.”