Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Puts NFL On Notice

Following two straight runs to the NFL postseason, which included being 30 minutes away from victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Detroit Lions missed the playoffs after they went 9-8 in 2025.

The Lions, who struggled with critical injuries to key players and inconsistent play on the field, had to watch as their former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears earned the top spot in the NFC North Division.

Having brought in multiple new faces along with notable roster turnover, the Lions are out to prove this upcoming season that their fate in 2025 was an anomaly, and it’s star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who can’t wait to make it happen.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Can’t Wait To Get Started

St. Brown is clearly motivated to get back to work, and that’s bad news for the rest of the NFL.

“I’ve been excited to get back to work,” St. Brown told ESPN’s Eric Woodyard earlier this month. “I feel like last year, we had a disappointing season as a team. That’s how we feel internally. So, I’ve just been excited to get back to work. I’ve been motivated as ever. I feel like I’m motivated every year, but this year, I feel like it was a little different.”

While the trade of his teammate and friend David Montgomery wasn’t easy, St. Brown still feels like the Lions have what it takes to compete for the Super Bowl.

“I feel like our whole nucleus is still with us. A lot of our best players are still with us and have been with us, so I feel like when you’ve got the players that we have, I can go down the list of the guys — offensively, defensively and special teams… Jack Fox, Jake Bates,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys on our team, so when you’ve got the nucleus that we have, I think you always have a shot at the big one. So, we’ve just got to put it together.

“We’ve got some free agents, signed some good guys, drafted some good guys so we’ve got the coaches. We’ve got to put the work in. OTAs, training camp, end of season, it’s going to be tough things that happen throughout the season, but if you can overcome those, I think we’ll be fine.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown Was Disappointed By The David Montgomery Trade

The Lions traded Montgomery to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

While speaking on his podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Equanimeous, St. Brown admitted that he was “sick” over the trade.

“I’m sick. Selfishly, I’m sick because I love D-Mo,” he said. “One of my favorite teammates, no matter what the situation was. We knew that he wanted more carries and wanted to play more. He never made it about himself. He was always all about the team, which I know is hard sometimes, especially in his position.”